Joseph Hall: Elvis Rock N Remember, August 20

Saturday, August 20, 7 p.m.

Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 Fifth Street, Coralville IA

With Laz Luhrmann's movie smash still in theaters, unforgettable hits such as “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “All Shook Up,” and other classics will have Coralville Center for the Performing Arts audiences dancing in the aisles during the August 20 stage celebration Joseph Hall: Rock N Roll Remember, a salute to the King of Rock 'n' Roll led by the lauded tribute artist and a former competitor on America's Got Talent.

A fast-paced production that explores the roots of Elvis Presley and caters to both the young and young-at-heart, Joseph Hall: Rock N Roll Remember finds its internationally touring impersonator supplying the look, voice, charm, and vulnerability of a young Elvis, taking audiences back to a time in which parents were flabbergasted by the man's sultry vocals and flauntingly provocative hip action. With the intermission-mess show achieving a complete and powerful flashback experience, the production recalls the time in which fans first fell in love with the talented, handsome, high-spirited young man who would top the Billboard charts dozens of times over, with Joseph Hall: Rock N Roll Remember delivering a masterfully produced mixture of rock, country, and gospel hits, multiple costume changes, and a heartfelt tribute to America's veterans.

Born in 1984, Joseph Hall has been paying tribute to the legacy of Elvis Presley since 2006 and began appearing on NBC's America's Got Talent in 2008, eventually making six TV appearances viewed by more than 90 million people and placing as one of the competition's top 10 finalists. Since then, Hall has performed worldwide in venues ranging from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Porthcawl, Wales, and among the numerous plaudits Hall has received over the past decade is the “Spirit of Elvis Award” award from Elvis Presley Enterprises. A resident of Branson, Missouri, Hall states, “My goal is to capture the essence of Elvis Presley, to pay tribute with the utmost respect to his legacy, his music, his image, and – above all else – his devoted fans.”

Joseph Hall: Rock N Roll Remember hits the Coralville Center for the Fine Arts stage at 7 p.m. on August 20, admission is $12-32, and more information and tickets are available by calling (319)248-9370 and visiting CoralvilleArts.com.