27 Feb 2024

Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, March 9

By Reader Staff

Joslyn & the Sweet Compression at the Redstone Room -- March 9.

Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With Glide magazine calling the ensemble's style a "refreshing take on the neo-soul/funk sound, unbound by modern cliches," the lauded R&B, funk, and groove artists of Joslyn & the Sweet Compression headline a March 9 concert event at Davenport's Redstone Room, with Billboard magazine adding to the acclaim by labeling the musicians a "magical" group that "gives everybody the joy.”

After cultivating her dynamic voice and performance skills in backup roles and stage plays, Joslyn Hampton teamed up with her stepfather Marty Charters, a touring guitarist and songwriter who has shared the stage with legends such as Junior Wells, Buddy Guy, and Van Morrison. Together, the artists composed a captivating set of tunes and assembled an ace band calling themselves Joslyn & the Sweet Compression. With Joslyn knocking out powerful lead vocals, guitarist Kasym Moldogaziev, trumpet player Isaac Stephens, bass player Tyler Papierniak, drummer Rashawn Fleming, saxophone player Trevin Little, and keyboardist Sam Richardson combined to deliver a hook-filled mix of funk and soul on their self-titled debut album, which was released in 2019. A headlining favorite at regional clubs and music festivals, the group is currently engaging fans across the country through the musicians' widespread touring that began last year.

Since their professional debut, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression have been the beneficiaries of rave reviews from coast to coast. The Lexington Herald-Leader exclaimed, "The music Joslyn Hampton conjures onstage is rich with the funk, soul, and rock ’n’ roll inspirations of multiple generations, and at the heart of the brassy attack of her band, the Sweet Compression, and in the clear and confident command of her singing, sits a core element: groove.” Focusing on a particular song, FolkNRock stated, "'Bona Fide' is a an uplifting and powerful track. It tells the story of a woman who embodies the essence of self-discovery and empowerment. On this song, it’s all about the journey of a soul awakened, traversing the depths of her desires and aspirations. It’s a hymn of authenticity, igniting the spirit of relentless determination, and you will find yourself connected with that message." And Travis Young of the Moonshiner's Ball Festival raved, "I've never seen a band come up more quickly ... with more immediate skill and swagger than Joslyn & the Sweet Compression. Joslyn's vocal command and stage presence is special, and her band is brick-sh--house tight."

Joslyn & the Sweet Compression play their Redstone Room engagement on March 9, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $12-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.

Mike Schulz

