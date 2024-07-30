Joy Oladokun, August 14

Wednesday, August 14, 8 p.m.

Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA

Currently touring in support of her latest recording Proof of Life, an album that Rolling Stone calls "a collection of songs that search for the positive even when there aren't necessarily answers available," the genre-hopping singer/songwriter Joy Oladokun headlines an August 14 concert at Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn, with PopMatters adding that the artist's Proof of Life "might just be the hymnbook of greater authenticity and connection in these fractured times."

Born Olubukola Joy Oladokun in 1992, the artist's music spans the genres of folk, R&B, rock, and pop, and is largely influenced by her identity as a queer woman of color. Oladokun grew up in Casa Grande, Arizona, listening to country and folk music, as well as Bob Marley and Lauryn Hill. Both of her parents are Nigerian immigrants to the United States, and her family regularly attended a Christian church where Oladokun was chosen to lead worship. When Oladokun was 10, a video of Tracy Chapman inspired her to learn guitar, and after college, at a friend's suggestion, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her music career, eventually moving to East Nashville and signing with Prescription Songs.

In 2015, Oladokun self-released her debut EP Cathedrals, while her debut studio album Carry was funded by Kickstarter and released in April of 2016 through Well Records. Oladokun released the single "Sunday" in 2019, telling Pride.com "iSunday' is the song that 12-year-old Joy, seated in the back of church youth group, needed to hear. She needed to hear that you can be queer and happy. Queer and healthy. Queer and holy. She needed to see married women kissing and playing with their kids." In 2020, during the Black Lives Matter movement, Oladokun released "Who Do I Turn To?", a ballad co-written with Natalie Hemby. The artist's song "Mercy" follows in the same theme, describing her experience as a black person in the United States, while the single "I See America" criticizes systemic racism. NPR listed "I See America" on its 100 Best Songs of 2020.

On July 17, 2020, Oladokun released her second studio album, In Defense of My Own Happiness (The Beginnings), with White Boy Records, leading Billboard to describe the recording as a "stunningly emotional collection." Mitch Mosk, editor-in-chief of Atwood Magazine, went on to call it a "a sweeping, soaring, and stunning sophomore record oozing heart and soul," and the following year, Oladokun released her third studio album, In Defense of My Own Happiness. Proof of Life, meanwhile, was released in April of 2023 by Amigo Records, Verve Forecast Records, and Republic Records. The album has been supported by five singles released throughout 2022 and 2023, and features guest appearances from Mt. Joy, Manchester Orchestra, Chris Stapleton, Maxo Kream, and Noah Kahan.

Joy Oladokun brings her "Catch Me While You Can Tour" to Maquoketa on August 14 with an additional set by Julia Pratt, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $31, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.