27 Jan 2026

Jukebox Saturday Night, February 6

By Reader Staff

Jukebox Saturday Night at the University of Dubuque -- February 6.

Friday, February 6, 7:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

With their performance held in conjunction with the 2026 UD Jazz Festival, the big-band revue Jukebox Saturday Night brings their exquisite talents to the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on February 6, filling the university's John and Alice Butler Hall with unforgettable favorites from the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s.

A fun-filled night for all ages, the Jukebox Saturday Night show captures the exciting sounds of melodies and lyrics performed by an energetic group of instrumentalists and vocalists who will keep audience members moving in their seats, tapping their toes, and clapping their hands.

Celebrating America’s Swing Era, Jukebox Saturday Night will perform the greatest hits as recorded by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Jimmie Lunceford, Harry James, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Bunny Berigan, Count Basie, and more. Vocal selections will include songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Bob Eberly, Helen O’Connell, Rosemary Clooney, and other vocal idols.

Jukebox Saturday Night is an essential component to the 2026 UD Jazz Festival. The festival offers high school jazz bands the opportunity to perform for clinicians, attend instrument-specific masterclasses, and experience an evening performance by Jukebox Saturday Night. Band directors may apply for one or more of their high school jazz bands to participate in the 2026 UD Jazz Festival at Dbq.edu/jazzfest.

Jukebox Saturday Night will perform in the John and Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on February 6, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $35-40, and more information and tickets are available by calling 563-585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/HeritageCenter.

