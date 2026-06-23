Julianna Joy, July 5

Sunday, July 5, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With Still Listening magazine hailing the artist as "unafraid to bend genres and explore the depths of her emotions," indie-pop singer/songwriter Julianna Joy headlines a July 5 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Illustrate magazine adding to the raves by saying that the Midwestern talent "captures the ache of emotional distance with striking precision."

In her biography at JuliannaJoy.com, the artist states: "At 11 years old, I started writing music in my bedroom in my hometown of Batavia, Illinois. I would sit and write about anything and everything – crushes, confidence, mean girls at school, the whole nine. I thought my dreams were silly, so I never told anyone. I kept my ability to myself because I hated the idea of having something I cared so much about be something that would be used against me.

"It was that way until I was 14 when one day I realized that this was the only thing I wanted to do. I had been taking voice lessons, guitar lessons, piano lessons, and playing clarinet in the school band and it just hit me one day that nothing else mattered to me the way that this mattered to me.

"When i was 15, I attended Grammy camp at USC Thorton and it completely changed my life. For the first time in my life, I was surrounded by people my age who were as passionate about music as i was. I gained a confidence that was completely out of control, which lead me to emailing Jamie Cerreta, my former A&R and former president of Hipgnosis songs group (now known as recognition publishing) 40 voice memo demos of songs I had written from age 14 to 16. The sheer volume of the tracks I sent was ballsy and insane and something I would still totally do now.

"Flash forward to age 18, I had released my first EP with Dylan Gardner and moved to L.A. and signed a publishing deal with recognition all within the same week. out of nowhere, Three months after the initial release, 'Cherry Bomb' and 'Nevermind' ended up on thousands of popular playlists and I went from no one knowing my music to suddenly being thrust into the underground pop world with little to no experience and no idea what I was doing. I just knew I wanted to create and for the first time ever, I knew people wanted to hear what I had to say. That EP to this date has over 7 million streams on Spotify alone. I am grateful everyday for 16 year old me's powerful and raw songwriting.

"Since then, I've worked with industry legends like Teddy Geiger, John Ryan, Juan Ariza, and Dee Lilly. I've released three EPs in total and my debut album, Somebody Call the Firemen!, which was released in July of 2025. The album is one of the things i am most proud of in this life. It is all about what I want to be and how I'm going to get there."

Julianna Day performs her headlining engagement in Davenport on July 5, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.