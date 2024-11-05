Jump: America's Ultimate Van Halen Experience, November 15

Friday, November 15, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Delivering two hours of classic rock alongside a selection of skits and one-liners from live-show bootlegs between 1978 and 1984, the touring tribute musicians of Jump: America's Ultimate Van Halen Experience return to East Moline venue The Rust Belt on November 15, the band's lineup composed of a group of young talents all born in the mid-to-late '90s and early 2000s.

After performing sold-out shows across multiple different states, the artists of Jump have positioned themselves as one of the top up-and-coming Van Halen tributes in the nation. Delivering two hours of iconic David Lee Roth-era Van Halen, the outfit's performers offer a visual aesthetic true to Van Halen in their prime. Their sound also reflects the same shredding Eddie guitar solos, rock-solid rhythm section, and wailing two-tone screams reminiscent of David Lee Roth’s voice. Jump's live performance offers a variety of hits and deep cuts off of Van Halen's first six albums, when, from 1974 to 1985, the group consisted of Eddie Van Halen, Eddie's brother and the band's drummer Alex Van Halen, bassist and vocalist Michael Anthony, and lead vocalist David Lee Roth.

Upon its release in 1978, the band's self-titled debut album reached number 19 on the Billboard 200 and would go on to sell more than 10 million copies in the United States, achieving diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). By 1982, the band released four more albums: 1979's Van Halen II, 1980's Women & Children First, 1981's Fair Warning, and 1982's Diver Down, all of which have since been certified multi-platinum. By the early 1980s, Van Halen was among the most commercially successful rock acts, with the album 1984, released in its eponymous year, a major commercial success with national sales of 10 million copies and four successful singles. Its lead single, "Jump" was the band's only number-one single in the United States.

Credited with restoring hard rock to the forefront of the music scene, Van Halen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. As of March of 2019, Van Halen is 20th on the RIAA's list of best-selling artists in the United States, with the band having sold 56 million albums in the States and more than 80 million worldwide, making them one of the best-selling groups of all time. As of 2007, Van Halen was one of only five rock bands with two studio albums to sell more than 10 million copies in the United States and is tied for the most multi-platinum albums by an American band. Additionally, VH1 ranked the band seventh on its all-time list of "100 Greatest Hard Rock Artists.”

Jump: America's Untimate Van Halen Experience performs their November 15 engagement in East Moline alongside special guests Big Hair Mafia, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15-25, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.