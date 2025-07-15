Kane Brown, July 29

Tuesday, July 29, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

A chart-topping country-music superstar whose four studio albums have all been top-10 Billboard smashes, Kane Brown headlines the first grandstand concert of this year's Mississippi Valley Fair, the July 29 event boasting the talents of the 31-year-old singer/songwriter who was the first artist to have simultaneous number-one hits on all five main Billboard country charts.

Born and raised in rural Georgia and Tennessee, Brown won an 11th-grade talent show with a rendition of Chris Young's "Gettin' You Home." Inspired by the success of his high-school friend Lauren Alaina, the runner-up on season 10 of American Idol, he consequently auditioned for both American Idol and The X Factor and was chosen for the latter after an audition in 2013. He left the show, however, when its producers wanted to include him in a boy band, and after that, Brown began posting videos of his covers of songs by Brantley Gilbert, Billy Currington, Alan Jackson, and others on social media, acquiring a following for his homemade videos on Facebook. Brown's cover of Lee Brice's "I Don't Dance" gained particularly wide attention early on, and after it was released on September 30 of 2015, his cover of George Strait's "Check Yes or No" went viral and received more than seven million views. The nascent artist's number of followers on Facebook quickly reached more than a million, leading to a teaser clip for his own single "Used to Love You Sober" hitting one million views in less than three hours upon its release on October 8, 2015, and then reaching more than 11 million views in two weeks.

Brown released his first EP Closer in June of 2015 and followed it with a new single, "Used to Love You Sober," that October. After the singer/songwriter signed with RCA Nashville in early 2016, the song was subsequently included on his EP Chapter 1, released in March of 2016, and Brown's first full-length album, the self-titled Kane Brown, was released seven months later. The double-platinum-selling album went on to top the Billboard U.S. Country chart and make the top five on the Billboard 200, and was followed by Brown's sophomore album Experiment, the 2018 release that scored the top spot on Billboard's U.S. Country Chart and Billboard 200. More top-10 hits followed in 2022's Different Man and 2025's The High Road, and beyond his successes in album and EP sales, Brown has thus far received five American Music Awards, five CMT Music Awards, three Taste of Country Fan Choice Awards, and an Academy of Country Music Award.

Kane Brown plays his 2025 Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand concert on July 29, admission to the 8 p.m. event is included with the purchase of an MVP Fun Card, and more information is available by calling (563)326-5338 and visiting MVFair.com.