Kara Grainger, August 24

Thursday, August 24, 7 p.m.

Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street, Rock Island IL

Boasting a potent mix of old-school blues traditions and modern-day flair, singer/songwriter and guitarist Kara Grainger performs in the Summer Concert Series at Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park on August 24, with the Mississippi Valley Blues Society co-presenting a night with this native Australian whose vocals, according to Rock & Blues Muse, "packed a punch," and who "played monster guitar solos that had the crowd whooping and clapping."

Grainger's music career began in a small suburban town of Sydney, and since then has taken her on an incredible journey throughout the globe combining slide guitar, soulful vocals, and a heartfelt approach to songwriting. At the age of 16, Grainger joined her brother Mitch to form the band Papa Lips, which toured consistently throughout Australia and produced two studio albums that received national air play. The band was heavily influenced by the sounds of Stax recording in Memphis, and by the Funky style of blues and soul that derived from New Orleans. In 2008, Grainger signed to Australian label Craving Records and was invited to the U.S. by producer David Kalish, and in was in the states that she recorded her debut solo album Grand & Green River. The recording received critical acclaim and remained in the top 30 of the Americana Charts for 38 straight weeks.

Since then, Grainger has released made three additional albums whilst residing in the U.S. In 2011, L.A. Blues was recorded live at Studio City Sound, the album paying tribute to some of the artist's earliest blues inspirations, and in 2013, Garinger recorded and released Shiver & Sigh through Los Angeles record label Eclecto Groove. Graham Clarke of Blues Bytes stated that the album is "a smooth, sensuous, slow burner of a release, as Kara Grainger shows that you can be as effective with a whisper as with a scream. This is a marvelous set of soulful blues that really hits home." Living with Your Ghost followed in 2018, and one of the artist's touring highlights was performing in northeast India for the Himalayan Blues Foundation, her performance at the 18 Degrees Cultural Festival introducing the local community to roots and blues music for the very first time.

Over the course of her career, Grainger has also traveled to Indonesia several times to perform at the the Jakarta International Blues Festival, performing together with her U.S. band and also as a special guest with The Jakarta All-Women Blues Review. Meanwhile, here in the states, Grainger has performed at numerous festivals including The Portland Waterfront Blues Festival, Colorado's Blues from the Top, and Austin City Limits. She has also opened the show for many extraordinary acts such as Peter Frampton, Buddy Guy, Taj Mahal, and Jonny Lang.

Kara Grainger plays her Summer Concert Series engagement at Schwiebert Riverfront Park on August 24, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is free, and more information is available by visiting the Mississippi Valley Blues Society at MVBS.org.