The Karli Bunn Quartet, January 21

Sunday, January 21, 5 p.m

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, 3707 Eastern Avenue, Davenport IA

Presented as the first 2024 concert event in Polyrhythms' popular Third Sunday Jazz Series, the exhilarating artists of the Karli Bunn Quartet take the stage at Davenport's Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities on January 21, the headliner one of the organization's special workshop proteges who will also lead a 3 p.m. jazz workshop in advance of the evening's 5 p.m. performance.

Karli Bunn is a Chicago-based saxophonist, composer, and educator. As a Quad City native with degrees from Northern Illinois and DePaul University, she has performed a broad context of music with ensembles including the Manny Lopez Big Band, Ten of Soul, Calaveras LD, the Isaiah Spencer Quintet, and her own ensembles. Bunn is also proficient in woodwind doubling and music technology while focusing her efforts on incorporating the aural tradition into modern innovation.

Those with a long history of attending the Third Sunday Jazz workshops will always remember Bunn as a young girl getting up and playing her sax with the great pianist Willie Pickens. Even as a youth, she performed with the ease and confidence of a seasoned performer, and on September 19, 2021, while the artist was earning her master’s in jazz studies at DePaul University, the Karli Bunn Sextet was the featured band for Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Workshop and Matinee Concert Series. For her Polyrhythms return this month, saxophonist Bunn will again be joined by Terry Dunphy on piano, Jack Sundstrom on bass, and Spencer Peterson on drums and cymbals.

Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series is made possible with major support of the SCRA, the RDA, and the Singh Family Foundation, as well as Visionary Arts Photography & Media Center, Bowman Accounting, Peeples Heating & Air Conditioning, Cribbs Landscaping, Davis Entertainment Network, radio station KALA, and DJ Mixxin Mel.

The Karli Bunn Quartet performs their Third Sunday matinee concert at Davenport's Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities on January 21, admission to the 5 p.m. event is $15 cash at the door, and children K-12 and college students (ID required) will be admitted free. The venue's front doors will open at 3 p.m. for the Karli Bunn-led workshop and a social hour will begin at 4 p.m., with doors for the 5 p.m. performance opening at 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit Polyrhythms.org.