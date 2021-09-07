The Karli Bunn Sextet, September 19

Sunday, September 19, 5 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Boasting a half-dozen of the most gifted jazz musicians from the Chicago aea, the Karli Bunn Sextet serves as the latest featured guests in Polyrhythms' Third Sunday Jazz Series, with the group's September 19 concert at Davenport's Redstone Room showcasing the remarkable skills of saxophone player Bunn and several alumni from Northern Illinois University.

Performing compositions that draw from the jazz tradition while incorporating R&B and fusion influences, creating a singular level of performance excitement for both players and audiences, the Karli Bunn Sextet is composed of its band leader on saxophone, Isaac Armstead on trumpet, Tyler Lustek on piano, Greg Comonal on guitar, Milan Blissett on bass, and Noah Brooks on drums. A Chicago-based musician currently earning her master’s in jazz studies at DePaul University, Bunn is a Quad City native, and has performed with a broad framework of musical ensembles including the Manny Lopez Big Band, Ten of Soul, Calaveras LD, Metrofern, and the Birch Creek Academy Band, all of which afforded the sax player a number of creative growth experiences and opportunities.

Bunn states, “While I'm not sure where this journey will take me, I';m excited by the prospects of pursuing a performance career in Chicago. Playing and teaching music with close friends and colleagues has been a wonderful opportunity that I will continue to follow. I hope people understand how collaborative this art can be and that every member of the sextet influences the music in their own way.”

According to founder Nate Lawrence, “We at Polyrhythms see it as our responsibility to nurture and encourage proficiency, and exploration when and where we come in contact with it.” Polyrhythms' Third Sunday Jazz Series is made possible with major support of the RDA, SCRA, RME, Visionary Arts Photography & Media Center, Bowman Accounting, Peeples Heating & Air Conditioning, the Austin Family Charitable Fund, Cribbs Landscaping, The Joyce & Tony Singh Family Foundation, radio station KALA, and DJ Mixxin Mel.

The Karli Bunn Sextet plays the Redstone Room at 5 p.m. on September 19, admission to the concert is $15, and more information and reservations are available by contacting Polyrhythms at (309)373-0790 and Polyrhythms.org.