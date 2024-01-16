Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Tribute Show, January 26

Friday, January 26, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue East Moline IL

The thrilling discography of one of the most popular and successful rock outfits of all time will be celebrated at The Rust Belt on January 26 when the East Moline venue presents the touring sensation Kashmir: The Led Zeppelin Show, an event sure to boast exhilarating renditions of “Whole Lotta Love,” “Immigrant Song,” and of course, the immortal “Stairway to Heaven.”

Formed in late 2001 after guitarist Frank Livingston decided to fashion a show based on substance and feel rather than just “fitting the suit." Kashmir performs Led Zeppelin's entire catalog including from the group's movie The Song Remains the Same. Seeking to re-create the experience of a 70's Zeppelin show utilizing authentic vintage stage gear, costumes, and special effects, the group prides itself on not taking liberties by trying to improving the music, believing Led Zeppelin should be played as it was using only the equipment of the era, and reproduced dead on with great respect and admiration. “It is important to look the part," said Livingston, "but way too often tribute bands seem to forget that without the sound, the look does nothing."

Having formed in London in 1968, Led Zeppelin itself originally comprised vocalist Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist/keyboardist John Paul Jones, and drummer John Bonham. With a heavy, guitar-driven sound, they're cited as one of the progenitors of hard rock and heavy metal, although their style drew from a variety of influences, including blues and folk music. Led Zeppelin have been credited as significantly impacting the nature of the music industry, particularly in the development of album-oriented rock (AOR) and stadium rock.

Originally named the New Yardbirds, Led Zeppelin signed a deal with Atlantic Records that gave them considerable artistic freedom, and although initially unpopular with critics, they achieved significant commercial success with eight studio albums over 10 years. Their self-titled 1969 debut was a top-10 smash in several countries and featured such tracks as "Good Times Bad Times," "Dazed and Confused," and "Communication Breakdown." Later that year, Led Zeppelin II was their first number-one album, and yielded "Ramble On" and "Whole Lotta Love." In 1970, they released Led Zeppelin III, which featured "Immigrant Song," while their untitled fourth album from 1971, commonly known as Led Zeppelin IV, is one of the best-selling recordings in history with 37 million copies sold. That work included "Black Dog," "Rock and Roll," and "Stairway to Heaven", with the latter being among the most popular and influential works in rock history.

Led Zeppelin stand as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with their total record sales estimated to be between 200 to 300 million units worldwide. They achieved eight consecutive number-one albums in the United Kingdom and six number-one albums on the U.S. Billboard 200, with five of their albums diamond-certified. Rolling Stone described them as "the heaviest band of all time," "the biggest band of the Seventies," and "unquestionably one of the most enduring bands in rock history," and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, with the museum's biography of the outfit stating that they were "as influential" during the 1970s as the Beatles were during the 1960s.

Kashmir: The Led Zeppelin Show lands in East Moline on January 26, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event starts at $20, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.