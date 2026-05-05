Keenan TreVon, May 16

Saturday, May 16, 4 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Hailed by Westword for his "catchy melodies and experimental production," R&B and soul singer/songwriter Keenan TreVon headlines a May 16 engagement at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the Colorado native lauded for such recent songs as “3 Days,” “11PM in Aurora,” and “She Goes by Denver.”

As stated at Grokipedia.com: "Born Keenan TreVon Duncan-Smith in Aurora, Colorado, he is the founder of the music group The French Hydrangea and has established himself as an emerging talent through the release of original singles and music videos. His work showcases a versatile approach to songwriting and performance, drawing attention via platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, and social media where he maintains an active presence. As an independent artist, Keenan TreVon continues to develop his sound and expand his audience in the music scene.

"Keenan TreVon has established himself as an emerging multi-genre artist through a series of solo singles that showcase his versatility as a singer and songwriter. His distinctive style is genre-defying, blending emotion-filled vocal performances with carefully crafted instrumentation to create music marked by raw authenticity and message-heavy lyricism drawn from personal life experiences. TreVon emphasizes relatable, timeless themes in his work, pushing creative boundaries without limitation to foster emotional connection with listeners. His solo output consists primarily of singles, many of which are accompanied by music videos where he is credited as the lead artist. Representative releases include 'Mental Love Affair' (featuring Code RED) and 'Give 'Em Up' in 2019, 'I.L.Y. (I Love You)' and 'All Day' in 2020, 'First Time in Dallas,' 'Assisstance,' 'Nobody Else,' and 'North Ave' in 2021, and 'A Memory Among' in 2023. Additional singles such as 'Venus,' 'Serotonin Blankets,' and 'PINK SLIP' further illustrate his ongoing independent output. One of his 2021 releases, 'First Time in Dallas,' is tagged in the R&B/soul genre, aligning with his broader multi-genre approach. These works are released under The French Hydrangea, LLC, reflecting his independent production ethos.

"Keenan TreVon has primarily contributed to visual media through music videos associated with his musical output, where he has taken on multiple roles including performer, producer, writer, director, composer, and editor. These projects represent his main documented intersection with film-related work, consisting entirely of music videos rather than narrative films or television series. He has frequently starred in these videos as himself or under his stage name KT, often while handling other creative duties. In the 2021 music video 'North Ave,' he served as director, producer, composer, editor, and actor. For 'Assisstance' (2021), he received credits as writer, producer, and actor. Similarly, he wrote, produced, and performed in the 2019 music video 'Keenan TreVon feat. Code RED: Mental Love Affair.' He has also directed additional videos such as 'All Day' (2020) and 'I.L.Y. (I Love You)' (2020), and written others including 'Nobody Else' (2021) and 'First Time in Dallas' (2021), further illustrating his hands-on approach to visualizing his music."

Keenan TreVon plays his headlining engagement in Davenport on May 16 with additional sets by E.M.E., AC Yung, and Jacob Kynard, admission to the 4 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.