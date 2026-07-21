Keith Urban, August 5

Wednesday, August 5, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

The recipient of four Grammy Awards, 13 CMAs (including two for Entertainer of the Year), 15 ACMs (including the prestigious Triple Crown for Best New Artist, Male Vocalist, and Entertainer of the Year), three AMAs, and two People’s Choice Awards, country-music superstar Keith Urban headlines the August 5 grandstand concert at the Mississippi Valley Fair, the artist having also celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum, or multi-platinum albums which, combined, have resulted in more than 11 billion streams.

Born in New Zealand, Urban immigrated to Australia as a child. In 1991, he released a self-titled debut album, charting four singles in Australia before moving to the United States the next year. He began a band known as The Ranch, which recorded one studio album on Capitol Nashville and charted two singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Urban made his solo American debut in 1999 with a second eponymous album. Certified platinum in the US by the RIAA, it produced his first number one on the Hot Country Songs chart with "But for the Grace of God.” "Somebody Like You", the first single from his second Capitol album Golden Road (2002), was named by Billboard as the biggest country hit of the 2000s decade. The album's fourth single, "You'll Think of Me" featuring his nephew and fellow country artist Rory Gilliatte, earned him his first Grammy Award. 2004's Be Here, his third American album became his highest-selling album, being certified 4× Platinum. Love, Pain & the Whole Crazy Thing was released in 2006, containing "Once in a Lifetime" as well as his second Grammy Award-winning song, "Stupid Boy."

To date, Urban has released a total of 12 studio albums (one of which was released only in Australia), as well as one album with his short-lived backing band The Ranch. He has charted 37 singles on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart, 18 of which went to number one, counting a duet with Brad Paisley ("Start a Band") and the 2008 single "You Look Good in My Shirt." Urban has also worked with numerous artists from different music genres, such as Pink, Nelly Furtado, Jason Derulo, Julia Michaels, and Peter Frampton, as well as country artists like Dolly Parton, The Chicks, Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, Eric Church and Reba McEntire.

Keith Urban performs his headlining engagement on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds grandstand stage on August 5, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $80 (free with Fun Card purchase), and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-5338 and visiting MVFair.org.