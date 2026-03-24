Kelly Moran, April 4

Saturday, April 4, 8 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Hailed by A Closer Listen as "an incredibly versatile performer whose music straddles the categories of ambient, electronic and modern composition," lauded pianist Kelly Moran of Warp Records headlines an April 4 concert at Rock Island's Rozz-Tox, this special event supported by the Illinois Arts Council and featuring an additional set by lauded guest musician Randall Hall.

Over the past decade, New York-based composer and producer Moran has challenged the piano's traditional, classically-imposed school of thought with a more contemporary, experimental approach. An accomplished and highly sought-after composer, Moran has collaborated and performed with FKA twigs and Oneohtrix Point Never as part of their live ensembles. Moran has also composed for classical musician Margaret Leng Tan and recorded collaborations with other visionary contemporaries like Kelsey Lu, Yves Tumor, The Avalanches, Helado Negro, Bibio, and more.

As a solo artist, Moran's critically acclaimed albums, Bloodroot and Ultraviolet, have explored a variety of extended piano techniques like John Cage-inspired prepared piano and exercises in improvisation. Her unique strand of experimental piano compositions, which conjure hypnotizing textures and dramatic compositional arcs, have been included on year-end lists across classical, avant-garde, and metal genres. Moran’s most recent album, Moves in the Field, was praised by the New York Times for being “a softhearted but steel-skinned set of 10 piano pieces that are as rapturous as a waterfall or as delicate as vapor. Her first album in six years, it is the redemptive conclusion in an extended span of personal tragedy and professional doubt, all ingrained in its sweeping songs.”

Joining Moran on the April 4 bill at Rozz-Tox is saxophonist, composer, and improvisor Randall Hall, who moves at the sonic limits of the instrument to delve into the mythic, the esoteric, and the apophatic. As a leading interpreter of contemporary music for saxophone, his performances of new compositions and improvisations feature his mastery of extended techniques and cutting-edge electronics. Innova Recordings describes his music as “high-octane, supercharged sax” while The Wire says he plays with “utter confidence,” “fire and teeth,” and “unexpectedly tough beauty.”

Kelly Moran and guest artist Randall Hall perform their OUTLETprogramme engagement in Rock Island on April 4, admission to the 8 p.m. all-ages concert is $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.