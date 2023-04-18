Kenny Chesney, May 4

Thursday, May 4, 7:30 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

One of the most successful crossover country artists in music history, with more than 30 million albums sold worldwide, Kenny Chesney brings his eagerly anticipated national tour to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on May 4, the artist's accolades including nominations for 12 Country Music Association Awards (winning Entertainer of the Year four times), 11 Academy of Country Music Awards, and six Grammy Awards.

Over the course of his remarkably successful career dating back to 1994's In My Wildest Dreams, Chesney has released 19 studio albums (including a Christmas album), two live albums, two greatest-hits albums, and 70 singles counting "The Tin Man," which was actually released twice. Ten of his albums consecutively reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Top Country Albums chart, while 14 of them have been certified gold or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). His highest-certified albums include 2002's No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems, 2004's When the Sun Goes Down, and his first Greatest Hits compilation released in 2000, each certified quadruple-platinum for shipping four million copies in the U.S.

Chesney has recorded for four labels – Capricorn Records, BNA Records, Columbia Records Nashville, and Warner Records Nashville – and of the country star's 70 singles to date, all but four have charted in the Top 40 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and/or Country Airplay chart. Thirty-one of his singles have reached number one, beginning with 1997' "She's Got It Al," while 2002's "The Good Stuff" and 2003's "There Goes My Life" are his longest-lasting number-ones on the charts, each holding the top position for seven weeks. The former, according to the Billboard Year-End charts, was also the number-one Hot Country Song of 2002. All but two of his singles from the 1998's "That's Why I'm Here" onward have charted on the Billboard Hot 100, as well, with 26 of his singles peaking inside the Top 40. At number 16, 2009's "Out Last Night" is his highest peak on that chart at number 16. Chesney also charted in the Top 10 in mid-2004 as a guest artist on the collaboration "Hey, Good Lookin'," and he reached the lower regions of the Hot Country Songs with multiple album cuts, including two charity singles in 1998 and seven cuts from his Christmas album All I Want for Christmas Is a Real Good Tan

Kenny Chesney brings his national tour with special guest Kelsea Ballerini to Moline on May 4, and an outdoor pre-concert area established next to the arena will feature a beer garden with alcohol, food, and merchandise available for purchase. Admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $53-153, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.