“Kenny & Dolly: Real Love,” May 16

Saturday, May 16, 7 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

On May 16, the magic of country music will come alive at Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center, the touring presentation Kenny & Dolly: Real Love boasting the talents of two award-winning tribute artists who embody the charm, vocals, and onstage chemistry of the original duo of Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

With Kenny & Dolly: Real Love, audiences are invited to Join award-winning country artists Alan Turner and Laurie Lynn as they take a musical journey through decades of hits just the way Kenny and Dolly performed them. Take a trip down Memory Lane with the Smoky Mountain Songbird, Dolly Parton, and The Gambler, Kenny Rogers, in this show that starts off with a set of Dolly’s smash recordings including "Jolene," "9 to 5," and "Coat of Many Colors," all sprinkled with Dolly’s spunky home-spun banter. After that, fellow Grammy Award-winning superstar Kenny Rogers takes the stage covering hit after hit from a career that spanned more than six decades. Kenny’s command of the stage, heartfelt performances, gift for storytelling and distinctive voice are all on full display in this honoring recreation of his live performances. Finally, this thrilling show wraps up with Dolly returning to the stage to join Kenny in a stirring duet of "Islands in the Stream," sure to leave audiences wanting even more.

Alan Turner is an award-winning country recording artist known for hits such as "Tennessee Twister" and "That’s Why They Make Beer!" A seasoned performer who has captivated audiences with his authentic recreation of Kenny Rogers' magic in various tribute shows, including The Gambler Returns: Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute, Christmas and the Hits, and Real Love: Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton Tribute, Turner's command of the stage, heartfelt performances, and distinctive voice have made him one of the most entertaining performers around. In 2025, Turner was nominated in Nashville for the prestigious “Josie Music Award” for Outstanding Male Tribute Artist.

Laurie Lynn is an international Dolly Parton tribute artist who began performing country music at the age of nine. Born in Newfoundland, Lynn has a remarkable vibrato voice, similar to that of Dolly's, and a witty sense of humor that creates a memorable and authentic portrayal. She has performed across Canada, the USA, and Mexico, bringing the magic of Dolly Parton to audiences worldwide. In 2025, Lynn was also nominated for a “Josie Music Award” for Outstanding Female Tribute Artist. Together, she and Turner deliver faithful renditions of Kenny Rogers' and Dolly Parton's greatest solo hits and duets, evoking memories and emotions in fans everywhere.

Kenny & Dolly: Real Love comes to Maquoketa on May 16, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $15-28, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)652-9815 and visiting OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.