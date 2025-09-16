16 Sep 2025

Kenny Feidler, October 2

By Reader Staff

Kenny Feidler at the Raccoon Motel -- October 2.

Thursday, October 2, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Praised by Raised Rowdy as an artist whose "energy doesn't waver" while "his band puts on an excellent performance," country singer/songwriter Kenny Feidler brings his tour to Davenport's Raccoon Motel on October 2, his lauded recordings ranging from 2014's The Lucky Buck Sessions to this year's Live at Buck's.

As stated at First-Avenue.com, "Kenny Feidler’s sound is dark and gritty, it’s western and rock n roll all mixed together with thoughtful, honest songwriting. Feidler got his start as a rodeo cowboy, writing songs about the life and selling his music from the trunk of an old Cadillac. Now he racks up the miles with his band, traveling from his home on the plains of Western South Dakota, to play shows across America’s Heartland.

“'I grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, and I always felt sort of homesick for somewhere out west,' Feidler says. 'I wanted to be a cowboy since I was little and rodeo was my way into that world. With some Chris Ledoux songs as a road map, I started riding bareback horses and rodeoed for about 15 years. It was everything to me for a long time and because I didn’t grow up in that lifestyle, I feel like I really soaked it all in, appreciated those moments and wrote about them in my songs.'

Boasting "over 160 million streams under his belt, it’s hard not to view this as a breakout moment for Feidler. However, Feidler is just thankful to have people care about his songs and the opportunity to make a living making music. 'I’m really thankful to do this,' Feidler says, 'To go make a living for my family, playing music with my friends, it's just a very fortunate hand I've been dealt.'

Kenny Feidler headlines his Davenport engagement on October 2 with an opening set by Brennan Scott Greene, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

