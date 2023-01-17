17 Jan 2023

Kent Burnside, January 27

By Reader Staff

Kent Burnside at the Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill -- January 27.

Friday, January 27, 6:30 p.m.

Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill, 2606 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

With Philly Cheeze Blues' Phillip Smith raving that the musician's My World Is So Cold album boasts "a bus load of soul," adding "I love the funky guitar riffs and the infectious rhythm," blues guitarist extraordinaire Kent Burnside headlines a January 27 concert at Davenport's Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill, the artist the oldest grandson and one of the closest pupils of the legendary R.L. Burnside.

Born in 1971 in Memphis, Tennessee and spending his early years in Holly Springs, Mississippi, Burnside first heard the blues while watching his grandfather perform for Mississippi locals on the family farm. Kent used to sell sandwiches to audience members for a dollar a piece during these performances, and the first lesson R.L. taught his grandson, Burnside recalls, was that "to be a bluesman, you have to find your own rhythm on the guitar. You can’t play someone else’s rhythm – as rhythm comes from your heart." The younger Burnside got his first start in the music business playing with blues icon Jimbo Mathus and going on tour with Buddy Guy in the early 2000s. That was when he started developing his signature style of blues: dark, hypnotic, inviting, and very danceable.

Burnside made his debut as headliner of the blues outfit Kent Burnside & the New Generation in California in 2006, and in addition to frequent national tours, the band released a pair of lauded albums in Cotton Field Disco and Country Boy with City Dreams. The blues artist also made his solo-album debut in 2014 with My World Is So Cold, a recording that inspired Blues Rock Review to write: “You have to ask yourself: Is Kent Burnside really worthy of attention and not simply because of a connection to another famous musician? The answer here is definitely yes. Kent has a unique sound that brings together that Mississippi influence of his heritage with a bit of modern sound for something that is uniquely his own.” Over the course of his career, also worked with Samuel L. Jackson to help the actor prepare for his role in 2007's Black Snake Moan, and he has collaborated on the Blues Brothers’ stage shows alongside Elwood Blues himself, Dan Aykroyd.

Kent Burnside plays his Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill headlining engagement on January 27, admission to the 6:30 p.m. concert is $8 at the door, and more information on the evening is available by calling (563)232-8890 and visiting TheGypsyHighway.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 