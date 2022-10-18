Kevin Garrett, October 28

Friday, October 28, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

A lauded contemporary R&B, soul, and pop musician also nominated for a Grammy Award for his work on Beyoncé's instantly iconic album Lemonade, singer/songwriter Kevin Garrett headlines an October 28 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist's debut recording Hoax leading Atwood magazine to rave, "Garrett's voice remains instantly captivating, perfectly complementing the album's fascinatingly gripping production, to effortlessly engross the listener into the sentiment of his beautifully-penned tracks."

Born in Pittsburgh in 1991 and currently based in Brooklyn, Garrett's initial musical experience came from playing the violin at a very young age, and while creatively influenced by the sounds of Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder, and Joni Mitchell, he eventually began to write his own songs. After studying music technology at New York University. Garrett made his EP debut with the self-produced Mellow Drama in 2015, and then co-wrote and co-produced "Pray You Catch Me," the lead track on Beyoncé's Lemonade, for which he was ultimately nominated for a Grammy. In 2017, Garrett delivered his second EP False Hope, its release accompanied by music videos for "Little Bit of You" and "Pulling Me Under," both directed by Jean Claude Billmaier, and "Stranglehold," directed by Shervin Lainez.

Following these successes, Garrett was signed by Jay-Z's Roc Nation for publishing, and in 2018, the singer/songwriter signed a worldwide recording deal with AWAL, Kobalt Music's recording company

In October of 2018, Garrett debuted his song "In Case I Don't Feel" from his full-length debut Hoax, which came out in March of 2019 and boasted another hit single in "Don't Rush." Since then, Garrett has also been the leading artist on the non-album single “Lonely Like Me” and a duet partner for Lennon Stella on “Every Time You Go Away,” and his discography includes the 2020 EP Made Up Lost Time, which was released less than a month before the start of the pandemic. Over the years, Garrett has opened for such acclaimed acts as Mumford & Sons, Alessia Cara, James Vincent McMorrow, X Ambassadors, James Bay, and Oh Wonder, and the singer/songwriter has also performed at Bonnaroo, Sasquatch! Music Festival, and the Firefly Music Festival.

Kevin Garrett plays his Davenport engagement on October 28, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $12, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.