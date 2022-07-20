Kid Rock, August 2

Tuesday, August 2, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

Currently touring in support of his 2022 release Bad Reputation, a top-10 debut on Billboard's Top Current Album Sales chart, Grammy-nominated rock, hip-hop, and country artist Kid Rock serves as the opening headliner for the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair, his August 2 performance treating fans to a repertoire of more than 30 years and his iconic number-one hit "All Summer Long."

With Bad Reputation released this past spring, the 51-year-old Rock (born Robert James Ritchie) has thus far released 12 studio albums, one compilation album, two EPs, and one live album. His debut recording Grits Sandwiches for Breakfast was released by Jive Records in 1990, and following its release, Rock was dropped and shuffled between an independent artist and label-signed for most of the 1990s until he created his own Top Dog label. He consequently released his mainstream debut album Devil Without a Cause in 1998 via Atlantic Records, a work that was certified diamond by the RIAA and sold 11 million copies in the United States. From 1999 to 2000, Rock went on to produce four major Billboard "Hot 100" hits: "Bawitdaba," "Cowboy," "Only God Knows Why," and "American Bad Ass."

He crossed over to the country charts in 2003 with "Picture," a duet with Sheryl Crow. Cocky was subsequently released in 2001 as the follow up to Devil Without a Cause and sold five million copies, followed by 2003's self-titled album and 2006's Live Trucker, the artist's first live release. In 2007, Rock had enormous success with Rock n Roll Jesus, a chart-topping smash that was certified triple platinum and boasted the smash single "All Summer Long," which topped the charts in eight countries and reached number two on Billboard's Top Pop Airplay chart. With his four albums prior to Bad Reputation – 2010's Born Free, 2012's Rebel Soul, 2015's First Kiss, and 2017's Sweet Southern Sugar – Rock has presently sold more than 25 million albums in the U.S. and in excess of 35 million worldwide.

Among the artist's professional citations, he's an American Music Award recipient for Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist; a two-time World Music Award winner; a CMT Music Award winner for “All Summer Long”; and a two-time 2000 Grammy Award nominee. Rock has also been seen numerous times in film and television, with his movie credits including roles in the comedies Joe Dirt, Osmosis Jones, and Larry the Cabe Guy: Health Inspector, and his TV guest spots including appearances on CSI: NY, Silicon Valley, and voice-actor cameos on The Simpsons and King of the Hill.

Kid Rock performs his Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds set at 8 p.m. on August 2, and $80-100 MVF Fun Cards are required for admittance into any and all Grandstand concerts this summer. For more information on the concert and the Mississippi Valley Fair, call (563)326-5338 and visit MVFair.com.