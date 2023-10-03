“Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen,” October 14

Saturday, October 14, 8 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Led by lead singer and gifted Freddie Mercury tribute artist Patrick Myers, the touring sensation Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen makes its Davenport debut at the Adler Theatre on October 14, showcasing the legacy of one off the best-selling and most beloved rock bands in history through unforgettable hits including “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody to Love,” and “We Are the Champions."

Formed in London in 1970, the classic Queen lineup consisted of Mercury (lead vocals and piano), Brian May (lead guitar and vocals), Roger Taylor (drums and vocals), and John Deacon (bass guitar). After the 1973 release of the band's eponymous debut, Queen first charted in the United Kingdom with their second album Queen II in 1974, which was followed by Sheer Heart Attack later that year and A Night at the Opera in 1975, the latter of which brought the musicians international success. A Night at the Opera also introduced the world to Queen's iconic single “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which stayed at number one in the U.K. for nine weeks and helped popularize the music-video format. The band's 1977 album News of the World, meanwhile, contained “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions,” both of which have become popular sporting-event anthems, and by the early 1980s, Queen was one of the biggest-selling stadium-rock bands in the world. “Another One Bites the Dust,” in 1980, went on to become Queen's best-selling single, while the group's 1981 compilation album Greatest Hits is the best-selling album in the U.K. and certified eight-times platinum in the United States.

The musicians' other smash singles include “Under Pressure,” “Fat Bottomed Girls,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Somebody to Love,” “Don't Stop Me Now,” and “You're My Best Friend,” and Queen's record sales are estimated at around 300 million, making them one of the world's best-selling music artists. Queen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, with all four “classic Queen” bandmates inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003. A 2018 musical biography on the band and Mercury's life, Bohemian Rhapsody, earned more than $200 million domestic and went on to receive four Academy Awards, the same year the group was presented with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Killer Queen’s first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen, who had played their first shows there decades earlier. The tribute band's U.K. popularity grew to such an extent they soon secured a residency in London’s Strand Theatre and attracted nationwide BBC coverage as the first tribute to have a show in the West End. Killer Queen's reputation continued to grow both in the U.K. and abroad leading to an awards ceremony in Leicester Square where they were named “Worldwide Best Tribute Band." The musicians also scored a number-one hit when they they were asked to recreate Queen’s harmonies for “The Real Life” with Fatboy Slim. They were delighted to sell out Forest National Arena where Queen filmed the concert set piece videos such as "Hammer To Fall" and "Don’t Stop Me Now," and Killer Queen then joined forces with Bjorn Again and The Bootleg Beatles for a Waverley Stadium show in Edinburgh. It was this performance that led to the band being selected to represent Queen in a re-staged tribute LiveAid concert held by Sir Bob Geldof.

Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen lands in Davenport on October 14, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $34-49, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.