“The King in Concert: Victor Trevino as Elvis,” August 7

Thursday, August 7, 1 & 7:15 p.m.

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

On August 7, the 2022 winner of Graceland’s Ultimate Elvis Competition will bring his stunning impersonation skills to the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse when the Rock Island venue hosts two performances of The King in Concert, with critically lauded stage sensation Victor Trevino Jr. taking audiences on a thrilling trip through the decades and some of the most beloved rock, soul, and gospel tunes of all time.

Born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, Trevino spent three years portraying Presley in the hit production Elvis Lives, the only touring Elvis show officially licensed and endorsed by Graceland. He also portrayed Elvis for several years in the hit Las Vegas show Legends in Concert in their Las Vegas, Hawaii, and Alabama productions. Trevino's highly acclaimed starring role in the hit stage spectacle The King in Concert led to a residency at the New Theater in Kansas City, Kansas. Every year, Trevino performs numerous concert events for and on behalf of Graceland, and as a result, he continues to be in very high demand for casinos, theaters, festivals, and corporate shows worldwide, giving fans a glimpse of what it may have been like to see the real Elvis in concert.

Trevino is one of few who has mastered the task of performing all eras of Elvis’ musical catalog, from the exciting electric rock n roll of the 1950s to the sultry, bluesy sounds of the 1968 comeback special to the iconic, record-breaking performances of Elvis’ Las Vegas and concert years in the unforgettable jumpsuits. Among his credits, Trevino performed live on New Year’s Eve for CNN on Graceland’s behalf, and was named an ambassador and given a key to Presley's birthplace city of Tupelo, Mississippi. Over the years, Trevino has also performed for some of the world’s biggest companies, among them: Southwest Airlines; American Airlines; the U.S. Travel Association; Warner Brothers; Authentic Brands Group (which owns the Elvis brand); Caesars Entertainment; and Pinnacle Gaming. In addition, Trevino has opened for and worked with Grammy Award winning artists and acts such as Donny Osmond, Olivia Newton John, Boys II Men, and Foreigner.

Victor Trevino Jr. will deliver two The King in Concert performances in Rock Island on August 7: an afternoon performance with doors at 11:45 a.m., a plated lunch served at noon, and the show beginning at 1 p.m., and an evening performance with doors at 5:45 p.m., a plated dinner served at 6 p.m., and the show at 7:15 p.m. Admission is $65-70, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.