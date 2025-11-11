Knox-Galesburg Symphony: “A Celebration of Spirit,” November 22

Saturday, November 22, 7 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IL

Performing phenomenal works by Dmitri Shostakovich, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and Amy Beach, the Knox-Galesburg Symphony will treat classical-music lovers to a night of unforgettable compositions in A Celebration of Spirit, the ensemble's annual seasonal event taking place at Galesburg's Orpheum Theatre on November 22.

A Celebration of Spirit brings together masterworks that highlight the vitality and diversity of the human experience. Shostakovich’s Festive Overture flows with bold energy and wit, capturing a sense of unrestrained joy and celebration. Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, from his legendary ballet, transports listeners into a world of wonder, tradition, and imagination, marking the seasonal shift with timeless melodies. Finally, Amy Beach’s monumental Gaelic Symphony closes the evening – an emotional and expansive journey that blends romantic expression with Celtic heritage, showcasing the power of music to carry cultural identity and individual voice through generations.

As stated at KGSymphony.org: "In 1951, the Knox-Galesburg Symphony presented its first subscription season of three concerts at Beecher Chapel in Galesburg. As the Symphony audience grew, concerts moved to Central Congregational Church, then to Harbach Theatre, and finally found a home at the Orpheum Theatre. Over time, the Symphony added two subscription concerts and non-subscription events, such as the annual Pops concert. Committed to arts outreach, the Symphony has provided youth and adult education programs such as Music Mornings at the Galesburg Public Library, Music Memories for students at the Orpheum, the annual Young Pianists Competition, in-school tours, and music appreciation classes.

"The Symphony draws outstanding musicians from a 100-mile radius and features regionally, nationally, and internationally acclaimed guest artists. The Knox-Galesburg Symphony presents music of a quality commonly found only in much larger cities, with performances broadcasting often on public radio stations, helping the Symphony reach a wider geographical area.

"In 1997, the Symphony toured Spain, with sold-out performances in Lleida, Reus, Girona, and at the world-famous Palau de la Musica in Barcelona. The following year, composer Eric Speier selected the KGS over eight other orchestras from across the United States and Europe to perform his film score for a Columbia Tri-Star Home Video. In 2001, as part of its 50th Anniversary celebration, the KGS performed The Nutcracker with the Saint Louis Ballet.

"The Knox-Galesburg Symphony truly reflects the best of Galesburg and west-central Illinois. High artistic standards and innovative programming have earned the KGS numerous awards and honors from the Illinois Council of Orchestras – Orchestra of the Year, Conductor of the Year, General Manager of the Year, Cultural Leadership of the Year, Programming of the Year, Community Relations of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Board President of the Year, and Contributor of the Year. In addition, the ICO has presented Meritorious Awards to Knox College, NAEIR, and Wells Fargo Bank for their support of the Symphony."

The Knox-Galesburg Symphony's A Celebration of Spirit will be performed at the Orpheum Theatre on November 22, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $5-36.20, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpheum.org.