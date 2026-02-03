“A Symphonic Valentine,” February 14

Saturday, Saturday 14, 7 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IL

Delivering a musical celebration of love under the baton of conductor Dr. Rossana Cauti, the Knox-Galesburg Symphony will present their ode to romance in A Symphonic Valentine, a night of iconic composers and unforgettable compositions taking place at Galesburg's Orpheum Theatre, appropriately, on February 14.

The Knox-Galesburg Symphony's dramatic opener for their latest concert event, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, is based on William Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy that, in its many forms, has enraptured readers, stage patrons, and music lovers for generations. Composer Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2, meanwhile, has been noted for its lush, romantic melodies that, at times, bear some resemblance to Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Overture, and this work led to Rachmaninoff being labeled by some as a worthy successor to Tchaikovsky among Russian composers.

As stated at KGSymphony.org: "In 1951, the Knox-Galesburg Symphony presented its first subscription season of three concerts at Beecher Chapel in Galesburg. As the Symphony audience grew, concerts moved to Central Congregational Church, then to Harbach Theatre, and finally found a home at the Orpheum Theatre. Over time, the Symphony added two subscription concerts and non-subscription events, such as the annual Pops concert. Committed to arts outreach, the Symphony has provided youth and adult education programs such as Music Mornings at the Galesburg Public Library, Music Memories for students at the Orpheum, the annual Young Pianists Competition, in-school tours, and music appreciation classes.

"The Symphony draws outstanding musicians from a 100-mile radius and features regionally, nationally, and internationally acclaimed guest artists. The Knox-Galesburg Symphony presents music of a quality commonly found only in much larger cities, with performances broadcasting often on public radio stations, helping the Symphony reach a wider geographical area.

"In 1997, the Symphony toured Spain, with sold-out performances in Lleida, Reus, Girona, and at the world-famous Palau de la Musica in Barcelona. The following year, composer Eric Speier selected the KGS over eight other orchestras from across the United States and Europe to perform his film score for a Columbia Tri-Star Home Video. In 2001, as part of its 50th Anniversary celebration, the KGS performed The Nutcracker with the Saint Louis Ballet.

"The Knox-Galesburg Symphony truly reflects the best of Galesburg and west-central Illinois. High artistic standards and innovative programming have earned the KGS numerous awards and honors from the Illinois Council of Orchestras – Orchestra of the Year, Conductor of the Year, General Manager of the Year, Cultural Leadership of the Year, Programming of the Year, Community Relations of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Board President of the Year, and Contributor of the Year. In addition, the ICO has presented Meritorious Awards to Knox College, NAEIR, and Wells Fargo Bank for their support of the Symphony."

The Knox-Galesburg Symphony's A Symphonic Valentine will be performed at the Orpheum Theatre on February 14, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $6-36.20, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpheum.org.