Korn, March 25

Friday, March 25, 6:30 p.m.

TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Rock icons noted for pioneering the nu metal genre and bringing it into the mainstream, the chart-topping, platinum-selling musicians of Korn play an eagerly anticipated concert at Moline's TaxSlayer Center on March 25, the group's Billboard hits including the albums The Serenity of Suffering, Untouchables, Life Is Peachy, and the number-one smashes Follow the Leader and Issues.

Originally formed in 1993 by three members of the band L.A.P.D., Korn's current lineup features founding members James "Munky" Shaffer (rhythm guitar), Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu (bass), Brian "Head" Welch (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Jonathan Davis (lead vocals, bagpipes), with drummer Ray Luzier in the group since 2007 as a replacement for the band's first drummer David Silveria. Korn initially made a demo tape, Neidermayer's Mind, that was distributed free to record companies and on request to members of the public. Their self-titled debut album was released in 1994, and followed by Life Is Peachy in 1996. But Korn first experienced mainstream success with 1998's Follow the Leader and 1999's Issues, both of which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The band's smashes continued with 2002's Untouchables, 2003's Take a Look in the Mirror, and 2004's compilation album Greatest Hits Vol. 1, the latter of which spanned a decade of singles and concluded the band's recording contract with Immortal Records and Epic Records.

The musicians consequently signed to Virgin Records, releasing See You on the Other Side in 2005 and an untitled album in 2007. Korn's subsequent albums Korn III: Remember Who You Are, in 2010, and The Path of Totality, in 2011, were released via Roadrunner Records, with 2013's The Paradigm Shift released via Prospect Park and Caroline Records. In 2016, The Serenity of Suffering saw their return to Roadrunner Records, through which 2019's The Nothing was also released, and Korn's latest album Requiem was released through Loma Vista Recordings and officially dropped last month on February 4.

As of last year, Korn had sold more than 40 million records worldwide and 12 of the band's official releases peaked in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, eight of which made their way to the top five. With seven official Korn releases certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, Korn and Life Is Peachy are certified double-platinum, Issues is certified triple-platinum, and Follow the Leader is certified five-times-platinum. In addition to releasing their seven video albums, 50 music videos, and 48 singles, 37 of which have charted, Korn has earned two Grammy Awards from eight nominations, as well as two MTV Video Music Awards from 11 nominations.

Korn brings their tour to Moline on March 25 with opening sets by Chevelle and Code Orange, admission to the 6:30 p.m. concert is $29.50-105, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting TaxSlayerCenter.com.