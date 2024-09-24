Kulaiwi, October 3

Thursday, October 3, 7 p.m.

Sound Conservatory, 504 17th Street, Moline IL

Appearing as the first guests in Quad City Arts' 2024-25 Visiting Artists series, three of Hawai‘i’s most delightful performers – Lehua Kalima, Shawn Pimental, and Kawika Kahiapo – have come together with hula dancer Pono Fernandez as Kulāiwi, their September 30 through October 5 residency boasting an October 3 public performance at Moline's Sound Conservatory, and allowing the ensemble to share with audiences their exceptional songwriting and cultural talents.

Individually, Kalima, Pimental, and Kahiapo have a number of Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards (the Hawaiian Grammys) between them. Lehua Kalima is one-third of Hawai‘i's beloved Nā Leo Pilimehana. Shawn Pimental is a Grammy-nominated producer, and he and Kawika Kahiapo have performed with countless island and national favorites. Kulāiwi just recently received the honors of the 2022 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Album of the Year Award, Hawaiian Album of the Year Award, Group of the Year Award, and Hawaiian Engineering Award of the Year. Together, the synergy they create is both heard and felt by their audiences.

Kulāiwi means “land of my ancestors.” With soaring vocals, island harmonies and a folk vibe, along with an easy-going charisma and witty banter, they are committed to telling the stories of Hawai’i – the land and the people – from their Indigenous points-of-view. Their prodigious talents as lyricists and composers create music imbued with Hawaiian values and ways of seeing and living in the world. Both their original songs and their selections of Hawaiian classics are inspired by diverse musical styles and reflect their passionate commitment to their islands.

While Kulāiwi sings songs for Hawai‘i, they also tell stories for all Indigenous peoples and all ‘āina (lands). Their goal is to pay tribute to the people and ‘āina they visit, to spread the wider message of aloha ‘āina for Hawai‘i and all lands, with the hope that by telling the stories of their people and their land, they encourage communities to engage with their own stories – to sit at the feet of their ancestors and empower their voices to be heard and woven into the aho (rope) that binds us all together.

Kulaiwi's full public performance will take place at Moline's Sound Conservatory on October 3, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $10-60, and more information on the evening at the Quad City Arts Visiting Artists series is available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.