02 Aug 2022

Lady Denim, August 12

By Reader Staff

Lady Denim at the Raccoon Motel -- August 12.

Friday, August 12, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With the Colorado-based indie rockers praised by Bandwagon magazine as "bright, energetic, and bursting with pop polish," the rising stars of Lady Denim headline an August 12 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the group's talents having inspired 303 magazine to rave about their "catchy tunes and relatable lyrics," and to state, "If you aren’t listening to their music already, then now’s the time to try their songs on for size."

Composed of Nick Lundeen on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Nic Lubin on lead guitar, Chris Lubin on bass guitar and vocals, and Miles Jenkins on drums and percussion, Lady Denim officially surfaced in January of 2019 while they were students attending Colorado State University. Just a few weeks into that same year, they released "Pipe Dream," which would be the first track off of their debut EP For Edgy Girls, Like Ramona, a recording that 303 said "explores a variety of the band’s individual life experiences" and proved that the group was "making waves in Fort Collins that are big enough to have a ripple effect here in Denver." Early on, they performed their limited discography at dive bars and crammed college basements, garnering a cult-like fan base along the way. But the Lady Denim musicians quickly transitioned to headlining prominent venues around Colorado, as well as supporting such national acts as Saint Motel, SPORTS, Vacations, The Unlikely Candidates, Generationals, and Spin Doctors.

As the band pulls elements of 1980s pop and indie rock together to create an upbeat unison, their admirers continue to remain dedicated to the energy and positivity that the band provides, with their sophomore EP Loosely Held Hands continuing Lady Demin's collection of rave reviews. As lead vocalist Lundeen told Bandwagon, Lady Denim has also been honing its specific sound by highlighting the members' growth as a musical unit, namely due to the position they were put in during the recent, pandemic-fueled months of forced solitude. “We were desperately trying to stay optimistic,” said Lundeen, “which, to be honest, was a lot easier said than done. For us, Loosely Held Hands is about holding on to something during tough circumstances. We became a lot more dependent on one another for emotional support and because of that, the songwriting became more fluid once we developed that stronger bond.”

The musicians of Lady Denim headlines their Davenport engagement on August 12 with sets by Leland Blue and Hollyy, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $12, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

