Lainey Wilson, July 7

Sunday, July 7, 5:45 p.m.

TPC at Deere Run, 3100 Heather Knoll, Silvis IL

Her 2024 singles including the hits "Country's Cool Again and "Go Home W U" (with Keith Urban), chart-topping country singer/songwriter Lainey Wilson performs a July 7 engagement in the John Deere Classic's "Concerts on the Course" series, the artist's number-one Billboard smashes including "Things a Man Oughta Know," "Heart Like a Truck," and "Wildflowers & Wild Horses."

Raised in Baskin, Louisiana, a town of roughly 250 people, the 32-year-old Wilson was playing guitar and writing songs by her preteen years, and while still in high school, she self-released an EP of songs on her Myspace account titled Country Girls Rule. In 2014, her self-titled studio album was issued on the Cupit label and was later followed in 2016 by her second studio offering Tougher, the latter of which was Wilson's first to appear on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. She self-released a second EP in 2018, and after signing a recording contract with the BBR Music Group, the label issued her third EP Redneck Hollywood in 2019. Her debut single with the label, "Dirty Looks," was also released in 2019, and the following year, Wilson's second BBR single "Things a Man Oughta Know" debuted. This release would become the singer/songwriter and guitarist's breakout single, topping the Billboard Country Airplay chart and reaching the top five of the Hot Country Songs. In 2021, her third studio album Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' was issued, and became Wilson's second to chart on the Country Albums list.

In 2022, Wilson's fourth studio album Bell Bottom Country was released. It was her first to reach the top 10 of the Country Albums chart and also her first to reach the Billboard 200 all-genre chart. The album's lead single "Heart Like a Truck" subsequently reached the Country Airplay and Country Songs top 10 and number one on the Canada Country chart. During this period, Wilson was featured on Hardy's single "Wait in the Truck" and Cole Swindell's chart-topping "Never Say Never." The second single from Bell Bottom Country, "Watermelon Moonshine," became Wilson's third number-one smash when it topped the Country Airplay Chart in October of 2023. She achieved her fourth two months later when "Save Me," a collaboration with Jelly Roll, reached the peak last December.

Lainey Wilson plays her July 7 "Concerts on the Course" set at Silvis' TPC at Deere Run at 5:45 p.m., and patrons must have purchased a Sunday ticket or use their FLEX ticket for admission to the show. For more information and tickets on this year's John Deere Classic and the Lainey Wilson concert, visit JohnDeereClassic.com.