Lake Street Dive, July 15

Wednesday, July 15, 8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

With their most recent, critically acclaimed album Good Together nominated for the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, the pop, rock, folk, and alt-jazz musicians of Lake Street Dive headline a July 15 concert at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, their new recording hailed by AllMusic as "a record that feels convivial and breezy, showcasing their warm group harmonies and a nice balance of stylistic influences."

An outfit based in Brooklyn that frequently tours in North America, Australia, and Europe, Lake Street Dive, as stated at AllMusic.com, "have built a loyal fan base, weaving elements of jazz, folk, and funk into their sound. Showcasing vocalist Rachael Price, Lake Street Dive emerged from Boston's New England Conservatory in the mid-2000s and drew early praise for their exuberant live shows and inventive original songs. They garnered more buzz and showed their range with their 2012 covers EP Fun Machine. The band's sound furthered gelled on 2014's Bad Self Portraits, which cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard 200. 2016's Side Pony attracted even more attention, landing on top of three Billboard charts. They have continued to evolve, combining their love of old-school funk and soul with feminist, socially conscious messages, as on 2018's Free Yourself Up and 2021's Obviously. In 2022, the band revisited the cover song format with the lighthearted Fun Machine: The Sequel EP before returning to their soul-infused originals on 2024's Good Together."

Regarding their most recent, Grammy-nominated recording, LakeStreetDive.com states that the musicians "have pushed the possibilities of pop music as a unifying force, not only through their eclectic sound—a boldly original cross-pollination of soul, folk, jazz, classic pop, and more—the five-piece’s all-embracing ethos has also made them a beloved live band known for building a potent connection among every crowd. In the making of their new album Good Together, vocalist Rachael Price, bassist/background vocalist Bridget Kearney, drummer/background vocalist Mike Calabrese, keyboardist/vocalist Akie Bermiss, and guitarist/background vocalist James Cornelison reinforced the deep sense of purpose behind their output, often turning their attention to the many factors driving us apart today (e.g., unchecked technological growth, culturally imposed isolation, the cult of relentless self-optimization). Born from a mindset they refer to as 'joyful rebellion,' Good Together arrives as a body of work both gloriously defiant and primed to inspire unbridled dancing and ecstatic singing-along."

Lake Street Dive headlines their Davenport concert on July 15 with an opening set by James Tutson, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $45-90, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.