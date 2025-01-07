Land of Linkin: Linkin Park Tribute, January 18

Saturday, January 18, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Celebrating an iconic band that revolutionized the music scene through hard-hitting hits from the '90s and 2000s, Land of Linkin: Linkin Park Tribute headlines a January 18 concert at Davenport's Redstone Room, reproducing the dual-vocal screams of Chester Bennington and raps of Mike Shinoda revered from such chart-topping albums as Meteora, Minutes to Midnight, and A Thousand Suns.

Formed in Agoura Hills, California, in 1996, Linkin Park's current lineup consists of vocalist/rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Mike Shinoda, lead guitarist Brad Delson, DJ/turntablist Joe Hahn, bassist Dave Farrell, co-lead vocalist Emily Armstrong, and drummer Colin Brittain. The lineup for the band's first seven studio albums included lead vocalist Chester Bennington and drummer Rob Bourdon until Bennington's death by suicide in July 2017, which caused the band to enter an indefinite hiatus. In September of 2024, Linkin Park's reformation was announced along with the addition of Armstrong and Brittain.

Categorized mainly as alternative rock and nu metal, Linkin Park's earlier music spanned a fusion of heavy metal and hip hop, while their later music features more electronica and pop elements. Linkin Park rose to international fame with their debut studio album, 2000's Hybrid Theory, which became certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Released during the peak of the nu-metal scene, the album's heavy airplay on MTV led to the singles "One Step Closer," "Crawling," and "In the End" all charting highly on Billboard's U.S. Mainstream Rock chart. The latter also crossed over to the number two spot on the nation's Billboard Hot 100. Their second album, 2003's Meteora, continued the successes, and after exploring experimental sounds on their third album Minutes to Midnight in 2007, Linkin Park was among the nation's most successful and popular rock acts.

Linkin Park continued to explore a wider variation of musical types on their fourth album, 2010's A Thousand Suns, layering their music with more electronic sounds. The band's fifth album, 2012's Living Things, combined musical elements from all of their previous records. Released in 2014, sixth album The Hunting Party returned to a heavier rock sound, while their seventh album, 2017's One More Light, was a substantially more pop-oriented record. Two months ago, Linkin Park delivered their eighth album, the Billboard smash From Zero.

Among both the best-selling bands of the 21st century and the world's best-selling music artists, Linkin Park have sold more than 100 million records worldwide. The musicians have won two Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards, and three World Music Awards. In 2003, MTV2 named Linkin Park the sixth-greatest band of the music-video era and the third-best of the new millennium. Billboard ranked Linkin Park number 19 on the Best Artists of the Decade list. In 2012, the band was voted as the greatest artist of the 2000s in a Bracket Madness poll on VH1. And in 2014, Kerrang! declared the ensemble "the Biggest Rock Band in the World Right Now."

Land of Linkin: Linkin Park Tribute performs their Redstone Room engagement on January 18, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15-18, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.