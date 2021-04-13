Virtual Concert – “Landscape of Guitar: The Animated Painting Concert Experience featuring Patchouli and Terra Guitarra,” April 22

Thursday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.

Presented by the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center

Taking their musical artistry to another dimension through an animated multi-media concert experience, Bruce Hecksel and Julie Patchouli headline the latest virtual presentation by the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center: the kaleidoscopic art-and-music showcase Landscape of Guitar: The Animated Painting Concert Experience featuring Patchouli and Terra Guitarra, available for streaming on April 22.

Master guitarist Hecksel and singer/songwriter Patchouli blend music from their two musical projects Patchouli and Terra Guitarra, the latter of which Zone Music Reporter (ZMR) called “one of the top nuevo-flamenco groups in the world/" Public Radio favorite Patchouli, meanwhile, features Julie’s sparkling lead vocals, beautiful duets, and award-winning compositions, and together, she and Hecksel boast three internationally charting top-five albums including Of Sea & Stars, which won ZMR's award for “Best Instrumental Album of the Year" in 2017. From their Spanish guitar pieces such as “Malaguena” to the gorgeous vocal harmonies of “Sounds of Silence,” this duo takes the artistry of guitars to another dimension, with City Pages comparing the duo's live sound to “taking a yoga class in a field of running mustangs" and the Chicago Tribune raving that the musicians' “songs about harmony and healing inspire the human spirit."

In 2018 Patchouli & Terra Guitarra went global, touring the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the United States. In 2019, their album Spirit Wheel was ZMR-nominated as "Best World Album," and the artists released their latest album recorded together – Patchouli's Nothing but Heart – in May of 2020. Patchouli & Terra Guitarra have performed over 5,000 shows, toured a million miles on the road supporting 22 CD releases, performed on TV and film, and are played on radio programs around the world. Their soulful fusion of blazing Spanish and world guitar instrumentals, heart-tugging lyrics, lush vocal harmonies, and epic folk rock anthems infused with a visible onstage chemistry guarantees to make any of their concert events an uplifting one, and in Landscape of Guitar: The Animated Painting Concert Experience, the musicians are accompanied by a colorful backdrop of lush, vibrantly painted landscapes based on the guitar theme flowing through the concert. Moving in 3D, guitar birds fly through guitar mountains and over guitar rivers, cities, and oceans, and the paintings consequently come alive with music in this unforgettable surround-art experience. Between April 19 and 22, a gallery exhibit of related artwork will be displayed at the University of Dubuque in conjunction with this event.

The University of Dubuque's Landscape of Guitar: The Animated Painting Concert Experience featuring Patchouli and Terra Guitarra will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. on April 22, virtual admission is $15, and the streaming access allows on-demand viewing for 48 hours following the scheduled presentation. For more information, call (563)589-3432 or visiting Dbq.edu/HeritageCenter.