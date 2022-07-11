Laney Jones, July 25

Monday, July 25, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of her latest album Stories Up High, a springtime release that No Depression deemed "a magical record that proves she is one of the most unique and compelling artists working in Music City," folk-rock singer/songwriter Laney Jones headlines a July 25 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist described by Magnet magazine as "Carole King by way of Big Thief."

Born in Maryland in 1991, Jones first began writing and performing her own music while studying for an international business degree at Rollins College. At Rollins, she met Matthew Tonner, who became her co writer and partner as well as a constant member of her live band, and Jones later attended Berklee College of Music, earning a major in songwriting. She self-produced and released her first studio album Golden Road in 2013, and later that year, she was invited to perform her original song “Broken Hearts” for a master class at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. This performance was eventually featured on the "American Voices" episode of PBS's Great Performances, where Jones' talents were showcased alongside those of Alison Krauss, Sara Bareilles, Ben Folds, Josh Groban, and Renee Fleming.

In 2014, Jones was recognized by the John Lennon Songwriting Contest for a co-written electronic song “Still Want You To Be Mine,” and the following year, she was named one of "10 Country Artists You Need To Know" by Rolling Stone. In 2016, the artist released a self-titled album that was her first collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer David Plakon. The recording received immediate critical acclaim, with Paste magazine stating, "In a market saturated with unexceptional indie-folk singer/songwriters, Jones stands out as a musician who can both pen a pop song and subvert expectations." Elmore, meanwhile, awarded Laney Jones a rating of 95 out of 100, praising the songwriting as "packed with power, teeming with lush melodies, sincere songwriting, and rounded, riveting rhythm ... . Tackling relevant subjects like youth and growing up by mixing Millennial viewpoints with a retro sound, Jones manages to craft an album designed for the past, present, and future." Jones' plaudits continue with Stories Up High, which led Glide magazine to rave, "Her latest LP is brimming with lush, introspective songs that wouldn’t sound out of place on a playlist next to Bon Iver or Sufjan Stevens. But it’s the second half of the album, where Jones breaks away from the slow-tempo, ethereal songs, where she really starts to shine."

Laney Jones plays her Davenport engagement on July 25, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.