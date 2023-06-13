Larry Fleet, June 24

Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Praised by the The Bristol Herald Courier as being "massive in voice and fluid in style," and by Taste of Country as an artist who "has always known the power of a song," rising country singer/songwriter Larry Fleet brings his national tour to Davenport's Adler Theatre on June 24, his talents having inspired Whiskey Riff to rave, “There’s just something about a live acoustic performance from Larry Fleet that feels like a borderline spiritual awakening.”

With the musician born and raised in White Bluff, Tennessee, his great grandfather and great-uncle had a bluegrass band called the Happy Two, which Fleet joined when he was six years old, his great-uncle having taught him how to play guitar and fiddle. Throughout 2009 and 2010, the singer/songwriter played almost every Friday night at The Wet Bar in Dickson, Tennessee, as well as at a bar called Evolutions. It was in these two venues that Fleet truly developed and matured as an artist, and after considerable tenures with both bars, he chose to move to Nashville in pursuit of a country-music career. In 2017, country singer Jake Owen discovered Fleet performing cover songs at a wedding, and booked him as an opening act. Fleet also competed on Real Country, a singing competition on the USA Network in which Owen served as a judge. Fleet placed second on the show, which led to him recording a number of independent releases prior to signing with Big Loud, which the artist did in October of 2019.

Releasing his debut studio album Workin' Hard that same year, Fleet co-wrote his debut single "Where I Find God" with Nashville-based songwriter Connie Harrington, who has discovered Fleet through his social-media accounts, where he would post a cover of a gospel song every Sunday. Harrington expressed interest in writing a song with him, and the two wrote it after she presented him with the title. "Where I Find God" entered the Billboard Country Airplay charts at number 58 for the chart dated October 17, 2020, and the song would eventually peak at number 43 nine months later. More recently, Fleet's sophomore album Stack of Records debuted in 2021, a critically acclaimed recording that inspired Country Swag to say of Fleet, “With his honest lyrics, staggering vocals, and country grit, he's sure to be appearing in many people's stacks of records (or Spotify playlists) for years to come.”

The Larry Fleet Live tour lands in Davenport on June 24, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $25-45, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.