07 Apr 2026

Larry Keel's Electric Larry Land, April 18

By Reader Staff

Larry Keel's Electric Larry Land at the Redstone Room -- April 18.

Saturday, April 18, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Delivering simultaneously gritty and suave original music applied to an electric format, the Larry Keel’s Electric Larry Land headlines an April 18 concert at Davenport's Redstone Room, the outfit praised by C-ville Weekly for "doing for bluegrass what Hendrix did for rock, what Miles did for jazz – exploring the unchartered possibilities, defying the limitations of a deeply established musical form."

Larry Keel is an award-winning, innovative flatpicking guitarist and singer/songwriter hailing from Appalachia and currently residing in historic Lexington, Virginia. Raised in a musical family steeped in the mountain culture of the region, Keel began from an early age to forge a distinctive sound, taking bluegrass and classic country music and infusing those styles with a rock edge and elements of improvisational jazz. With the acoustic guitar, Keel has brought the flatpicking form to its highest level of sophistication and sonic power with his muscular yet refined style of playing. As a songwriter with a catalog of nearly 100 original compositions, Keel integrates raw honesty and charming grit to create music filled with reality, imagination, imagery and vibe. He has appeared on more than 20 albums, 12 of which he produced, and has written songs that have been recorded and performed by distinguished artists including Grammy Award winners Del McCoury and The Infamous Stringdusters.

Keel has performed at iconic venues including Tokyo Disney, Carnegie Hall, Town Hall NYC, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, LOCKN, High Sierra Music, Bonnaroo, Del Fest, Hulaween, and countless more. He has inspired and merged creative forces with some of the greatest artists in modern roots music such as Tyler Childers, Billy Strings, Greensky Bluegrass, Keller Williams and Sam Bush, to name a few. Keel is also revered by critics from Relix, JamBase, Bluegrass Today, No Depression, AXS, and Rolling Stone, who have dubbed him “one of the finest flatpickers around” and describe his unparalleled live performance “taking songs up a notch with psychedelic hillbilly shredding.”

Meanwhile, the energetic and interstellar Electric Larry Land project creates what the bandleader calls a “sonic groove-and-vibe machine." With this unit, Keel gives rein to his innate drive to expand his songs and playing style with this high-powered, highly creative and highly accomplished four-piece band comprised of electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass and drums.

Larry Keel's Electric Larry Land headlines their engagement at Davenport's Redstone Room on April 18, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.

Music

Author

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Mike Schulz

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