The Last Revel, June 26

Thursday, June 26, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their latest forthcoming recording Gone for Good scheduled for release on July 18, the Midwestern musicians of The Last Revel headline a June 26 concert event at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the ensemble lauded by Rift magazine as "a force to be reckoned with" for their "soaring vocal performance and powerfully stirring lyrics.”

As stated on the musicians' TheLastRevel.com Web site, "The Last Revel is a four-piece folk group from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Utilizing their multi-instrumental abilities, members Lee Henke, Ryan Acker, Vincenzio Donatelle, and Lauren Anderson bring a full spectrum of modern Americana to life with lush arrangements of four-part vocal harmonies, acoustic guitar, upright bass, fiddle, and five-string banjo to consistently support impassioned performances of their honest and heartfelt songwriting. Drawing influence from their salt of the earth Midwest ethos the band’s songs so naturally blend the genres of Folk, Old Time String-Band, and Indie Rock to create a sound that echoes the current heartbeat of America."

Prior to July's Gone for Good, the Last Revel toured in support of 2023's Dovetail, which was designed to highlight each member's strength as songwriters and collaborators, further solidifying their musical foundation after a hiatus that began in 2019. Self-produced and released under the bands own label Sheep Sheep Records, Dovetail was the band's fifth studio album, and as the outfit stated with New Frontier Touring, "We made this record over five days at the same family cabin in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan where we recorded our albums Uprooted and Hazard & Fate. This place has played such a major roll in the bands DNA it only felt appropriate to go back to where we learned to make records together. We couldn’t be more grateful for dear friend Kevin Israel and his sweet dog June for engineering and mixing the project, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this new music with you all."

The Last Revel headlines their Davenport engagement on June 26 with an additional set by Lena Marie Schiffer, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $23.81, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.