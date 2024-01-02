The Last Revel, January 12

Friday, January 12, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by Rift magazine for their "soaring vocal performance, and powerfully stirring lyrics," the touring three-piece ensemble The Last Revel headlines a January 12 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the group's self-titled debut also praised by Rift as a recording that "proves that they a force to be reckoned with in the studio, and have the staying power to grow in the bluegrass/folk/Americana community."

As stated on the group's TheLastRevel.com Web site, "The Last Revel is a three-piece folk group from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Utilizing their multi-instrumental abilities, members Lee Henke, Ryan Acker, and Vincenzio Donatelle, bring a full spectrum of modern Americana to life with lush arrangements of three-part vocal harmonies, acoustic guitar, upright bass, fiddle, and 5-string banjo to consistently support impassioned performances of their honest and heartfelt songwriting. Drawing influence from their salt of the earth Midwest ethos the band’s songs so naturally blend the genres of Folk, Old Time String-Band and Indie Rock to create a sound that echoes the current heartbeat of America."

Currently, the Last Revel is touring in support of Dovetail, which debuted this past summer. Dovetail highlights each member's strength as songwriters and collaborators, and further solidifies their musical foundation after a hiatus beginning in 2019. Self-produced and released under the bands own label, Sheep Sheep Records, Dovetail is the band's fifth studio album, and as the band stated at NewFrontierTouring.com, "We made this record over five days at the same family cabin in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan where we recorded our albums Uprooted and Hazard & Fate. This place has played such a major roll in the bands DNA it only felt appropriate to go back to where we learned to make records together. We couldn’t be more grateful for dear friend Kevin Israel and his sweet dog June for engineering and mixing the project, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this new music with you all."

The Last Revel headlines their Davenport engagement on January 12, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.