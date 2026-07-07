07 Jul 2026

“The Legendary Ladies of Country Music” with Molly Brown, July 18

By Reader Staff

“The Legendary Ladies of Country Music” with Molly Brown at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center -- July 18.

Saturday, July 18, 2 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

Recently nominated for the Wisconsin Area Music Industry's WAMI Awards for the fourth consecutive year in the categories of Best Female Vocalist and Best Female Tribute Artist, touring sensation Molly Brown brings The Legendary Ladies of Country Music to Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center on July 18, the stage sensation treating audiences to an afternoon of favorites ranging from unforgettable classics to modern-day chart-toppers.

Audiences are invited to join Brown as she brings to the stage the music of Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, Jo Dee Messina, Martina McBride, and other artists in the first act, with the second half of The Legendary Ladies of Country Music finding the artist re-creating the beautiful songs of Patsy Cline. Brown has played the country-music icon in Always, Patsy Cline at many theaters throughout the Midwest, and the Ohnward Fine Arts Center will come to life with Patsy’s biggest hits, including “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and other smash hits.

Molly Brown is a tribute artist based in New London, Wisconsin. She performs a wide range of female acts, and as the singer states, "I specialize in, and am most recognized for, my tribute to Patsy Cline, having spent six years portraying her on stage in the production of Always, Patsy Cline. Brown has been involved in theater her entire life, with extensive experience acting, directing, and producing plays and musicals for both adults and students. Additionally, she is honored to have been nominated for a WAMI Award for the fourth consecutive year in the categories of Best Female Vocalist and Best Female Tribute Artist.

Brow's repertoire includes a diverse selection of country music as well as rock, jazz, and alternative hits from the 1950s through the 1990s. She frequently covers a variety of additionally iconic artists in her stage performances including The Cranberries, Shania Twain, Brenda Lee, Peggy Lee, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Dusty Springfield, and more.

Molly Brown and The Legendary Ladies of Country Music land in Maquoketa on July 18, admission to the 2 p.m. concert is $15-28, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)652-9815 and visiting OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.

Music

Author

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Mike Schulz

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