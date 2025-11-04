Levee Town, November 16

Sunday, November 16, 3:30 p.m.

Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill, 2606 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

Blues Blast Music Award nominees lauded for their high-energy live shows that feature virtuosic musicianship, tight harmonies, and infectious rhythms, the artists of Levee Town play a November 16 afternoon concert at Davenport's Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill, the concert co-presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society and boasting talents who deliver, according to Blues Rock Review, "a balanced formula that works exceptionally well.

Levee Town was formed in 2002 by Brandon Hudspeth, Jimmie Meade, Jan Faircloth, and Jacque Garoutte. Hudspeth (guitar, vocals) was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and previously played alongside Cal Collins and Clark Terry. After relocating to Kansas City, he backed many local musicians such as Lee McBee. Meade (harmonica, vocals) was from Chicago, and was educated at the Old Town School of Folk Music, studying with Joe Filisko. Later moving to Lawrence, Kansas, he also studied with Lee McBee, before moving on to Kansas City. Garoutte (bass guitar, vocals) toured with both Randy McAllister and Smokin' Joe Kubek, while Faircloth (percussion, vocals) moved to Kansas City in January 1999 from Garden City, Kansas.

The group self-released their debut album Exit Here in 2003, and followed it with a live album in 2005's Snapshot. In 2006, Levee Town issued its second studio based recording, Unstable Table, which one reviewer noted "displayed a strong penchant for solid songwriting and inventive lyrics." The band twice represented the Kansas City Blues Society in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee, placing in the top 10 in 2009, the same year the band's self-titled album was released.

Pages of Paperwork (2011) was the final album issued by the band's original line-up, the collection containing 14 tracks, 13 of them written by Brandon Hudspeth and Jacque Garoutte, plus one penned by Jimmie Meade. Following a change in the band's line-up, the next recording was Takin' & Givin' (2016), and after slimming down as a trio, Levee Town now comprised Hudspeth, Garoutte, and Adam Hagerman on drums, all of whom continue to perform together. The album was released on June 3, 2016, with Hudspeth and Garoutte penning all but one of the collection's tracks. The exception was "I'm a Damn Good Time," written by the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame inductee Ace Moreland.Takin and Givin' charted on the Roots Music Report listings, and in 2019, City Hall was the trio's next recorded work.

In 2022, the band released their eight album, Trying to Keep My Head Above Water. Later that year, Levee Town were nominees for a Blues Blast Music Award in the Rock Blues Album category, and that October, Trying to Keep My Head Above Water was in the top 20 of the Roots Music Report's Top Blues Rock Album Chart. With their dynamic and versatile sound, Levee Town has become a favorite among blues and roots music fans alike, continuing to captivate audiences across the country with their soulful and electrifying performances.

Levee Town's Davenport performance will be preceded by a set with Canadian blues guitarist Shawn Kellerman, who has spent three decades building a reputation as a fiery player and dynamic performer. Mentored by the legendary Mel Brown and seasoned through years with Bobby Rush and Lucky Peterson, Kellerman brings passion and power to every stage. His latest album, Kell’s Kitchen, showcases gospel, funk, and blues grooves with guest appearances from Bobby Rush and Jason Ricci, marking his most inspired work to date.

With the artists' Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill concert co-presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, the November 16 event begins with Shawn Kellerman playing at 1 p.m. and continues with Levee Town performing at 3:30 p.m. Admission to the all-ages concert featuring a 50/50 raffle is $15 and tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, call (563)322-5837 and visit MVBS.org.