The Levin Brothers, September 15

Thursday, September 15, 7 p.m.

Rascals Live, 1414 15th Street, Moline IL

With All About Jazz praising their self-titled album as a work whose "relaxed ambience breathes friendship and family even as it pays tribute to the cool jazz that inspired both brothers at an early age," the sibling musicians of the Levin Brothers - keyboardist Pete and bass and cello player Tony - headline a special September 15 concert at Moline's Rascals Live, the pair offering an intimate evening of jazz alongside Ali Ryerson on flute and Jeff Siegel on drums.

Since graduating from the Eastman School of music, Tony Levin has become the bass and Chapman Stick voice for Peter Gabriel and King Crimson, and has also played on notable recordings for John Lennon, Pink Floyd, Lou Reed, Alice Cooper, Dire Straits, Carly Simon, Judy Collins, and many other artists. Tony's additional jazz credentials include having worked with Buddy Rich, Steps Ahead, L'Image, Gary Burton, Chuck Mangione, and Herbie Mann, and beyond his tenure with the Levin Brothers, the longtime keyboard player currently records and tours with Stick Men and the Crimson ProjeKCt.

As a French horn major, Pete Levin earned a master’s degree from the Juilliard School, although in the early 1970s, he switched to keyboards, becoming a synthesizer specialist in the New York City recording studio scene. Over the years, he has graced hundreds of jazz and pop recordings and performances by the likes of Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Jimmy Giuffre, Dave Brubeck, David Sanborn, Joe Louis Walker, Don Elliott, Freddie Hubbard, Annie Lennox, Charles Mingus, Jaco Pastorius and Wayne Shorter. Pete also currently records with his organ trio alongside Dave Stryker and Lenny White.

Regarding the decades-in-the-making release of the Levin Brothers recording, Tony stated, "This album's about a few things. It's a long overdue 'first record' by two brothers who've been making records individually for ... well, a lot of years! And it's a return home, for me and Pete, to the music we first shared as kids -- the 'cool jazz' of the '50s. So it's been a labor of love to write pieces in that style, woodshed my cello playing, so as to use it as a lead instrument, and put together a record with melody based songs, short solos, and, hopefully, the chemistry of musicians who play like ... like brothers!"

Pete added, "Style-wise, Tony and I have had divergent careers, although our musical paths have crossed many times, backing other artists and playing in each other's bands. But this is our first time developing a project together. With our common roots, similar music training and decades of recording experience, getting our minds in sync with the concept and the plan was easy. In the Woodstock, New York community where we live, we're surrounded by great recording studios and great musicians. Now, with the enthusiastic support of an indie label, we're rockin'! Well, swinging actually."

The Levin Brothers play their Moline engagement on September 15 with an opening set by Troy Rangel & Friends, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $30, and more information and tickets are available by visiting RascalsLive.com.