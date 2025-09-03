Lil' Rev: “Jews of Tin Pan Alley,” September 17

Wednesday, September 17, 6:30 p.m.

Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline IL

With his program boasting songs, stories, and lore from Yiddish-theatre classics and such artists as Al Jolson, Fannie Brice, Sophie Tucker, Ted Lewis, and Eddie Cantor, jazz, blues, and folk singer/instrumentalist Lil' Rev – a.k.a. Marc Reverson – brings his one-man show Jews of Tin Pan Alley to the Moline Public Library on September 17, the touring favorite cited by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry as “Best Harmonica Instrumentalist” in 2000 and "Best Folk Singer”in 2004.

Among the information in Lil' rev's biography at LilRev.com, the artist states, "My musical inspiration started when I was just a kid listening to my dad's record collection. Later on, I had an early morning paper route, and it afforded me the chance to purchase my first guitar, along with some rock n roll records and a few guitar lessons to boot. That was 38 years ago, and I've lived each day, to listen to, play, perform and teach music any chance I can get. It still amazes me all these years later that I am able to make my living doing what I love!

"In the early '90s, I was given an old beat up ukulele by a fan. I didn't know it at the time, but this act of kindness, would alter my life in ways I could never have imagined. With each passing year, I began to become more and more enamored with the instrument, researching, collecting ephemera, connecting with other players around the country and eventually recording ukulele records and writing books. I like to think it was all meant to be. The ukulele felt like being with an old friend and always left me a little lighter than when I first lifted it up into my arms. To this day, my work largely revolves around teaching, performing, writing and recording ukulele themed projects. I am particularly interested in the ukulele's role in old time music and blues styles, but I also enjoy writing my own songs, too.

"As of 2020, my music career largely revolves around touring North America, teaching at music camps, festivals, and concert series, as well as presenting my one man musical history shows like: Scraps of Quilting Music, The American Uke Master Show, Jews n Blues, and The Jews of Tin Pan Alley. I perform about 125-150 shows a year, sometimes alone, and sometimes when I'm lucky, my wife Jenna and daughter Mariela travel with me. Locally, I run a ukulele club and annual ukulele festival and I can often be found teaching music at Mead Library in Sheboygan or online for my ukulele webinars, which my students call 'revinars.'"

Lil' Rev's Jews of Tin Pan Alley, the event co-sponsored by the Quad City Jewish Federation and the Moline Public Library, will be presented on September 17, participation in the 6:30 p.m. event is free, and more information is available by calling (309)524-2440 and visiting MolineLibrary.com.