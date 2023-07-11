Liliac, July 21

Friday, July 21, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Formed in Los Angeles in 2015 and now based in Atlanta. the chart-topping heavy-metal musicians of Liliac headline a July 21 concert event at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, this "First Family of Rock" boasting a quintet of musical talents who are also siblings: the Cristea clan of Melody (vocals, bass, flute), Samuel (ead guitar, backing vocals), Abigail (drums), Ethan (bass, additional rhythm guitar), and Justin (keyboard).

The Liliac siblings' talents were discovered by their father Florin Cristea, who was born in Transylvania, Romania. He worked as a music producer for many years, started the siblings playing music, drove them to their lessons, and serves as the band’s manager and producer. During their Los Angeles beginnings, the Cristeas honed their craft as weekend street performers on the Santa Monica pier, with their raspy vocals, catchy lyrics, scorching guitar solos, sparkling keys, thick bass, and thunderous drumming providing a familiar yet fresh take on classic hard rock. The band initially went viral on social media for their impressive covers and videos, which opened the door for Liliac to appear on The World’s Best (hosted by James Corden) and America’s Got Talent, delivering a performance on the latter show that, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, "dropped the jaw of Simon Cowell."

Liliac's musicians began writing their own hook-heavy, original material produced in their home studio by Florin. and their debut original album Chain of Thorns was released in early 2019 and hit number one on Amazon’s Best Seller for Rock Music Chart. That summer kicked off the siblings' first North American tour consisting of 40 dates of sold-out shows, and the band opened for classic-rock icons such as Loverboy, Queensryche, Stryper, Slaughter, and KISS on their popular KISS Kruise. Liliac's followup album Queen of Hearts delivered 13 new songs in 2020, reaching the top spot on Amazon’s Rock Chart for New Releases and Best Sellers, and the group's 2022 “Moonlight Tour” consisted of 48 shows (44 headlining), allowing the band to sail across country multiple times. During this tour, Liliac "grew up" by impressing the likes of Bret Michaels, Vinny Appice, and multiple other rock n’ roll icons, and the hard rockers who currently boast nearly one million fans on Facebook are presently touring in support of their third album Madness.

Liliac headlines their East Moline engagement on July 21 with an opening set by Anthropoid, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $15-50, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.