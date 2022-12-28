Lillie Mae, January 13

Friday, January 13, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With Pitchfork deeming the artist a "Nashville spitfire [who] flits easily between country, bluegrass, and rock," singer/songwriter Lillie Mae headlines a January 13 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, her most recent recording Other Girls lauded by Pop Matters as "the album that will garner Americana/alt-country artist Lillie Mae the attention she richly deserves."

A native of Galena, Illinois, Lillie Mae Rische began playing and performing live at the age of three, started playing guitar at age four, and took on the fiddle at age seven. She and her parents and siblings toured as a family band for many years before settling in Nashville in 2000, where the Mae musicians began playing the local honky tonks with her siblings Frank, Scarlett, Amber-Dawn and McKenna Grace. Most of them signed with Arista Records in 2007 and the Maes boasted two top-40 singles on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. Lillie Mae herself began doing session work for Third Man Records, which led to her playing fiddle on Jack White's 2012 and 2014 tours. In between those engagement, Mae appeared in several spots in 2013's filmed concert Another Day, Another Time: Celebrating the Music of Inside Llewyn Davis, singing and playing violin on "Did You Hear John Hurt?" and "We're Going to Be Friends" alongside Jack White. Mae has subsequently appeared on all three of White's solo records, as well as on The Raconteurs' 2019 album Help Us Stranger.

In 2015, Mae released her studio-album debut Rain on the Piano, and two years later, she followed it with Forever & Then Some on Third Man Records, a recording produced by Jack White and featuring her siblings Frank, Scarlett, and McKenna Grace. Also in 2017, she performed in the multi-award-winning documentary The American Epic Sessions. In this musical feature, playing both fiddle and mandolin alongside Jack White, Dominic Davis, and Fats Kaplin as part of the backing band for artists such as Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Taj Mahal, Steve Martin, Edie Brickell, and Ana Gabriel. Having also played fiddle and providing background vocals on Jim Lauderdale's 2018 album Time Flies, Mae released her studio album Other Girls on Third Man Records in 2019. The recording quickly became Mae's most popular to date, reaching number 13 on Billboard's Country Sales chart and number seven on the Heatseekers chart. Beyond her recordings, Mae has performed as a solo artist on Conan and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert; she toured with Robert Plant's Sensational Space Shifters, opening most shows acoustically with her partner Misael Arriaga; and still plays with her siblings in the family band The Risches whenever she isn't touring.

Lillie Mae performs her headlining engagement in Davenport on January 13, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.