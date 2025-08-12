Lilly Hiatt, August 27

Wednesday, August 27, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Her 2025 release Forever, in a four-star review, lauded by Slate as a work that "adds to her repertoire in its unrelenting barrage of brawling guitars, punkish attitude, and hopped-up melodicism," Nashville-based country rocker Lilly Hiatt headlines her first Raccoon Motel engagement on August 27, PopMatters adding that the artist' latest "celebrates the experiences couples have, the memories they create, and the struggles they overcome together."

Born in Los Angeles in 1984, and with her father Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter John Hiatt, Lilly has played music since she was 12, when John gave his daughter her first guitar: a 1953 parlor-size Martin. One year before graduating with a degree in psychology, Hiatt formed a band, Shake Go Home, in Denver with fellow students from the University of Denver. After graduation, the ensemble moved to Nashville and recorded several EPs, Hiatt's band members including Eric Knutson on guitar, Jeff Montoya on bass, and John Arrotti on drums. Hiatt released her debut album Let Down in 2012, and three years later, delivered sophomore album Royal Blue on the Normaltown label, an imprint of New West. The record was produced by Nashville producer Adam Landry (Deer Tick, Rayland Baxter, Middle Brother), and was recorded using analog recording technology. Hiatt employed synthesizer as well as pedal steel, and broadened the scope of her style to reflect her musical influences.

In August of 2017, Hiatt released her third album, Trinity Lane. The record was produced by Michael Trent of Shovels & Rope and was recorded on Johns Island in South Carolina, with Shovels & Rope's Cary Ann Hearst contributing vocals on the track "Everything I Had." Debuting in 2020, Hiatt's Walking Proof was met with universal acclaim, nabbing a spot on Paste magazine's mid-year list of the year's 25 Best Albums. A year after the release of her fifth album Lately, Hiatt appeared on the second compilation from East Nashville indie label 3Sirens, founded by friends and artists The Grahams. 3Sirens Presents: Part 2 was a collection of '80s and '90s cover songs, featuring performances from Hiatt, Nicole Atkins, Elizabeth Cook and The Grahams, and led to this year's Forever, in which the artist has received perhaps her strongest critical notices to date. Produced by Hiatt's husband Coley Hinson, the album inspired Guitar Player magazine to rave, "Hiatt and Coley coated the songs in a confection of melody and buzzy guitar riffs, with Hiatt's vocals hovering above the fray, encased in watery reverb." No Depression, meanwhile, stated, "Forever is proof that great art doesn't exclusively come out of periods of misery and heartbreak."

Lilly Hiatt headlines her Davenport engagement on August 27, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $26.45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.