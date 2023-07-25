Limp Bizkit, August 5

Saturday, August 5, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

Three-time Grammy nominees who have sold in excess of 40 million albums worldwide, the rap rockers and nu metal artists of Limp Bizkit headline the August 5 grandstand concert at this year's Mississippi Valley Fair, their most recent album Still Sucks lauded by The PRP for its "off-the-cuff atmosphere and a less-is-more approach that fits the group’s current status like a glove."

Composed of lead vocalist Fred Durst, drummer John Otto, guitarist Wes Borland, turntablist DJ Lethal, and bassist Sam Rivers, Limp Bizkit's style is marked by Durst's angry vocal delivery and Borland's sonic experimentation. Borland's elaborate visual appearance, which includes face and body paint, masks, and uniforms, also plays a large role in Limp Bizkit's live shows. To date, the band has released 26 singles, the most notable of which include "Nookie," "Re-Arranged," "Break Stuff," "Take a Look Around," "Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)," "My Generation," "My Way," "Eat You Alive," and their cover of the Who's 1971 single "Behind Blue Eyes," all of which have charted within the top 20 of Billboard's U.S. Alternative Airplay Chart.

Formed in Florida in 1994, Limp Bizkit became popular playing in Jacksonville's underground-music scene in the mid-to-late 1990s, and the musicians signed with Flip Records (with distribution from Interscope), who released the band's debut album Three Dollar Bill, Y'all in 1997. The band achieved mainstream success with its second and third studio albums, 1999's Significant Other and 2000's Chocolate Starfish & the Hot Dog Flavored Water, although these successes were somewhat marred by a series of controversies surrounding performances at Woodstock '99 and the 2001 Big Day Out festival.

Borland left the group in 2001, but Durst, Rivers, Otto, and Lethal continued to record and tour with guitarist Mike Smith. Following the release of Limp Bizkit's 2003 album Results May Vary, Borland rejoined the band and recorded 2005's The Unquestionable Truth (Part 1) with Durst, Rivers, Lethal, and drummer Sammy Siegler before entering a hiatus. In 2009, the band reunited with Borland playing guitar and began touring, culminating with the recording of 2011's Gold Cobra, after which the rockers left Interscope and later signed with Cash Money Records. After years of teasing an album tentatively titled Stampede of the Disco Elephants, Limp Bizkit released its sixth studio album Still Sucks on Halloween in 2021. Loudwire named the recording the fourth-best metal album of the year, while ranking “Dad Vibes” as the number-one rock song of the year, stating that "Bizkit did what they’ve always done and delivered an irresistibly catchy, groove-laden banger guaranteed to get you bouncing along."

Limp Bizkit performs their Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds set at 8 p.m. on August 5, and $85-110 MVF Fun Cards are required for admittance into any and all Grandstand concerts this summer. For more information on the concert and the Mississippi Valley Fair, call (563)326-5338 and visit MVFair.com.