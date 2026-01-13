Lita Ford, January 23

Friday, January 23, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Currently touring in support of her forthcoming, highly anticipated new album that promises to deliver the fierce energy and signature guitar work fans around the world have come to love, rock icon Lita Ford plays Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on January 23, the artist famed as the lead guitarist for The Runaways who consequently embarked on a successful glam-metal solo career.

Ford’s trailblazing career began in 1976 as the lead guitarist of the groundbreaking all-girl punk rock band The Runaways, whose hard rock/punk edge spawned cult classics including “Cherry Bomb," “Wasted,” and “Queens of Noise." Additionally, the band contributed a great Slade cover to the annals of rock with their rendition of “Mama We’re All Crazy Now."

After The Runaways broke up in 1979, Ford had to reinvent herself. She launched her solo career in 1983 with Out for Blood, establishing herself as the premier female force in hard rock and heavy metal. Her follow-up album, 1984's Dancin’ on the Edge, earned her a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance and produced her hit “Gotta Let Go.” By 1988, she had become a household name upon the release of her multi-platinum-selling album LITAXX. This smash hit was produced by Mike Chapman (The Sweet, Tina Turner, Pat Benatar) and featured the chart-toppers “Kiss Me Deadly” and “Close My Eyes Forever,” the latter a duet with the late Ozzy Osbourne that spent 25 weeks on the Billboard Top 10 – a first-ever top 10 for Ozzy.

Now more active than ever, Ford is extensively touring across the United States and Europe, with AllMusic.com calling her "subtly feminist in her musical approach, displaying guitar heroics on the level of any male metal hero." In addition to her relentless tour schedule, the artist is set to release a highly anticipated new album in 2026. And with a legacy that spans nearly five decades, Lita Ford continues to inspire generations of musicians – solidifying even more, her place as an icon, pioneer, and true Queen of Rock.

Lita Ford brings her national tour to Davenport's Event Center on January 23, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $10-40, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.