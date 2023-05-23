Live at Five: Block Party Kickoff, June 2

Friday, June 2, 5 p.m.

Common Chord Courtyard, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With the event's performers including Jason Carl & the Whole Damn Band, CJ Parker, and students from the QC Rock Academy, Davenport's Common Chord will host the Live at Five: Block Party Kickoff on June 2, an introduction to the venue's three-month music series designed to bring downtown Davenport to summertime life with music and community.

At the Friday-evening event, community partners from across the Quad Cities will be on hand, sharing information about their summer program offerings. Guests are invited to check out the latest news from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, Putnam Museum & Science Center, Figge Art Museum, Quad City Botanical Center, Quad City Arts, Davenport Parks & Recreation, Davenport Junior Theatre, German American Heritage Center, Bix Jazz Society, Bix Beiderbecke Museum, Lincoln Center, Azubuike Arts Council, and Mississippi Valley Blues Society. Attendees will also also get a sneak peak at this season’s new OneSound painted pianos. While there, visitors can meet the artists and hear about what inspired their work blending visual art and music to create this exciting and unique public art project. The kickoff will also boast free face painting and balloon animals, with tasty eats and ice treats available from Sweet Sharade.

After the June 2 performances by Jason Carl & the Whole Damn Band, CJ Parker, and students from the QC Rock Academy, Common Chord's Live at Five series will continue with: Funktastic Five (June 9), Blues Rock-it (June 16), the Blackstones (June 23), John Resch & Doggin' Out (June 30), Logan Springer & the Wonderfully Wild (July 7), The Textures (July 14), Crooked Cactus (July 21), Byobrass (July 28), Fair Warning (August 4), Far Out 283 (August 11), the Breaker Brothers (August 18), Rude Punch (August 25), the Matt Fuller Band (September 1), the Knockoffs (September 8), the Velies (September 15), Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls (September 22), and Michael Moncada & Whiskey High (September 29).

Common Chord's Live at Five: Block Party Kickoff will take place in the venue's courtyard from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 2, admission to the event is free, and more information is available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.