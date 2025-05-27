Live at Five: Summer Kickoff Block Party, June 6

Friday, June 6, 5 p.m.

SkyBridge Courtyard, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With the free event presented in partnership with the Quad Cities Cultural Trust and the City of Davenport and supporting sponsor, Tower Trust & Investment Company, Davenport's Common Chord is set to jump-start the warm-weather months with the Live at 5: Summer Kickoff Block Party on June 6, the outdoor celebration starting in the venue's courtyard with high-energy performances by 10 of Soul and students from the QC Rock Academy.

A high-energy 10(ish)-piece band, 10 of Soul brings to the stage a dynamic range of classic tunes from the soul, funk, and blues genres, as well as a few funky arrangements of their own. Featuring four versatile vocalists, a tight rhythm section, and a four-piece horn section, this band has made it their sole (or Soul) mission to entertain their audiences to the fullest. The current band lineup boasts the collective talents of: Antonio Donaldson (vocals); Tiffany Rivera Gomez (vocals); Mike McMann (trombone/arranger); CJ Parker (vocals); Tyler "Booter" Roberson (guitar/vocals); Rusty Ruggles (reeds); Cory Schmitt (trumpet); Joey Schnoebelen (trumpet); Ben Soltau (bass); Nick Vasquez (keys); and Brian Zeglis (drums).

As stated at the company's Web site, "The QC Rock Academy opened in December 2011 and has been teaching the Quad City area to rock since day one. Located in Davenport, right off of Kimberly Road, our instructors are busy every week with students young and old. We have some of the best instructors in the area with years of experience and expertise. Our academy has 12 lesson rooms filled with the top of the line equipment, offering you or your child the best learning environment possible."

In addition to performances by 10 of Soul and QC Rock Academy students, Live at Five: Summer Kickoff Block Party will boast face painting, games, and fun activities for the whole family. Community partners will be on hand with fun activities and information about their summer programs. And at 8 p.m., guests are invited to head to the Skybridge Courtyard for an epic Silent Disco presented in partnership with Quad City Arts, and featuring DJ Buddha, Shane Brown, and Dr.Lee.

When you arrive to the Silent Disco, you’ll receive a pair of special wireless headphones, and you can adjust the volume and choose between the evening's three DJs with a flip of a switch. Each headset has a color LED that shows what channel you are listening to, so you can dance along with those listening to the same DJ as you. It’s a super-social group bash, because with no loud music to talk over, you can just lower the volume or take your headphones off to talk to your friends. Guests are also invited to bring their own glow-in-the-dark accessories.

Common Chord recommends that patrons of the June 6 Live at Five: Summer Kickoff Block Party bring their own chairs, and no outside drinks are permitted. There will, however, be a full bar available, outside food is welcome, and more information on the free, evening-long event is available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.