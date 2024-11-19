“Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Experience,” November 30

Saturday, November 30, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Taking place in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of the Beatles coming to the United States for their iconic appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, the touring sensation Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Experience lands at Davenport's Adler Theatre on November 30, treating audience to a pitch-perfect approximation of a Fab Four experience and multi-media celebration of the group that changed the music world forever.

Boasting four talented musicians and actors handpicked by Louise Harrison, who designed the show as a tribute to her younger brother George's world-famous band, the the Liverpool Legends performance delivers a complete history of the Beatles, starting with the early mop-top hit such as "I Want To Hold Your Hand," "She Loves You," and "Twist and Shout." Audiences will then take a Magical Mystery Tour down Penny Lane through the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. And at the finale, crowds are invited to "Come Together" and sing and dance to such iconic classics as "Get Back," "Here Comes the Sun," and "Hey Jude." This one-of-a-kind tribute to John, Paul, Ringo, and George is narrated by the late Louise (who passed away in January of 2023), an instrumental part of the American promotion of the Beatles in their early early years. With precise attention to every musical detail, along with costume changes, vintage instruments, and special effects, Liverpool Legends makes fans feel as though they're watching the genuine article.

The Liverpool Legends ensemble, along with Louise Harrison, were nominated for a Grammy Award for their work on Fab Fan Memories: A Beatles Bond, and the internationally touring musicians have toured all over the world with recent sold out performances in the U.S., Mexico, India, Israel, Ukraine, Chile, and Ecuador. The tribute talents have headlined at the prestigious Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, in front of 68,000 people (an audience larger than the one the Beatles performed for at Shea Stadium), while the group also received national attention when they re-created the Beatles’ famed 1966 concert at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

In addition, Liverpool Legends have headlined at the world famous Carnegie Hall in New York City where the Beatles performed in 1964 right after their historic performance on The Ed Sullivan Show, and the musicians were recently featured on CNN twice and on FOX's The Five for their involvement in the "Total Eclipse of the Heart" event where more than 300 couples got married simultaneously. They have been awarded citations in Branson, Missouri as Best Band, Best Show, and Best Tribute Show, and also received the prestigious Visitors’ Choice Award for Entertainer of the Year. “Each member of the group is so close to the originals that I often feel like I’m transported back in time with the lads," Louise Harrison was quoted as saying. "These are exactly the kind of fun-loving quality musicians that my brother George would have loved to hang out with."

The internationally touring concert event Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Experience comes to Davenport on November 30, admission to the 7:30 p.m. show is $48-88, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.