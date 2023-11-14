“Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Experience,” November 25

Saturday, November 25, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Originally conceived by Louise Harrison (who passed away in January at age 91) as a tribute to her younger brother's world-famous band, the touring sensation Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Experience lands at Davenport's Adler Theatre on November 25, treating audience to a pitch-perfect approximation of a Beatles experience and multi-media celebration of the group that changed the music world forever.

Boasting four talented musicians and actors handpicked by Louise Harrison, the Liverpool Legends performance delivers a complete history of The Beatles, starting with the early mop-top hit such as "I Want To Hold Your Hand," "She Loves You," and "Twist and Shout." Audiences will then take a Magical Mystery Tour down Penny Lane through the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. And at the finale, crowds are invited to "Come Together" and sing and dance to such iconic classics as "Get Back," "Here Comes the Sun," and "Hey Jude." This one-of-a-kind tribute to John, Paul, Ringo, and George is narrated by the late Louise Harrison, an instrumental part of the American promotion of the Beatles in their early early years. With precise attention to every musical detail, along with costume changes, vintage instruments, and special effects, Liverpool Legends makes fans feel as though they're watching the genuine article.

The Liverpool Legends ensemble, along with Louise Harrison, were nominated for a Grammy Award for their work on Fab Fan Memories: A Beatles Bond, and the internationally touring musicians have toured all over the world with recent sold out performances in the U.S., Mexico, India, Israel, Ukraine, Chile, and Ecuador. The tribute talents have headlined at the prestigious Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, in front of 68,000 people (an audience larger than the one the Beatles performed for at Shea Stadium), while the group also received national attention when they re-created the Beatles’ famed 1966 concert at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

In addition, Liverpool Legends have headlined at the world famous Carnegie Hall in New York City where the Beatles performed in 1964 right after their historic performance on The Ed Sullivan Show, and the group has headlined their own show in Branson, Missouri since 2006. They have been awarded citations there as Best Band, Best Show, and Best Tribute Show, and also received the prestigious Visitors’ Choice Award for Entertainer of the Year. “Each member of the group is so close to the originals that I often feel like I’m transported back in time with the lads," Louise Harrison was quoted as saying. "These are exactly the kind of fun-loving quality musicians that my brother George would have loved to hang out with."

Liverpool Legends' internationally touring concert event The Complete Beatles Experience comes to Davenport on November 25, admission to the 7:30 p.m. show is $48-88, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.