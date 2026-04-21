Lorna Shore, May 2

Saturday, May 2, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Touring in support of their September release I Feel the Everblaxk Festering Within Me, a Billboard-charting hit that made the top five in Germany, the deathcore musicians of Lorna Shore headline a May 2 concert event at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, the group composed of lead guitarist Adam De Micco, drummer Austin Archey, rhythm guitarist Andrew O'Connor, vocalist Will Ramos, and bassist Michael Yager.

As stated in the band's AllMusic.com biography: "Comprised initially of vocalist Tom Barber, guitarists Adam De Micco and Connor Deffley, bassist Gary Herrera, and drummer Austin Archey, the band issued their debut EP, the metalcore-heavy Triumph, in 2010, followed in 2012 by the more progressive deathcore-oriented EP Bone Kingdom. A third EP, Maleficium, dropped in 2013, followed by the group's debut studio long-player, Psalms, in 2015, the latter of which was produced by Fit for an Autopsy's Will Putney. The following year saw the band sign with Outerloop Records and begin work on their sophomore full-length. The resulting Flesh Coffin was released in February 2017. Vocalist and founding member Tom Barber left the fold in early 2018 -- bassist and co-founder Gary Herrera departed in early 2017 -- which made Flesh Coffin the last Lorna Shore release to feature any original members.

"In 2018, the band inked a deal with Century Media, and CJ McCreery (Signs of the Swarm) signed on as the new lead singer and appeared on a pair of singles ('This Is Hell' and 'Darkest Spawn') but was fired in 2019 after sexual abuse allegations were raised. Vocalist Will Ramos (Monument of a Memory) provided the group with a temporary solution, but as of 2020, the band was still searching for a full-time replacement. 2020 also saw the release of the group's third long-player, Immortal, which was recorded while McCreery was still serving as frontman. Ramos joined the group in an official capacity in 2021 and made his studio debut on the EP, ...And I Return to Nothingness, which housed the streaming hit 'To the Hellfire.' Pain Remains, the group's fourth long-player and first outing for bassist Michael Yager, appeared the following year. I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me, released in 2025, saw Lorna Shore push the boundaries of extreme music, delivering an assured and compelling set rooted in brutal death metal, orchestral black metal, and deeply cinematic storytelling."

Lorna Shore brings their tour to East Moline on May 2 alongside Paleface Swiss and Signs of the Swarm, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $69.38, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.